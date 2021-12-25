Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight against the Browns?

Aaron Rodgers is always a talking point, no matter what he does. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has fueled rumors about his next destination. He's dealt with drama surrounding COVID-19. But he remains arguably the best quarterback in the entire NFL in a year full of inconsistencies.

Rodgers has played on an injured toe for the last two games. Oddly enough, two of Rodgers' best games of the season have been his last two. The Packers are looking like Super Bowl contenders entering Week 16. But first, they must overcome the Cleveland Browns in Lambeau.

Aaron Rodgers' toe continues to be an issue

Aaron Rodgers is on the run vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 15

Aaron Rodgers' toe injury will linger for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. Rodgers can continue to push through the pain, but he will feel it every play.

Still, fighting through the pain is better than the alternative, which is surgery. Rodgers has thrown for 609 yards, seven touchdowns, and no turnovers since his injury. That said, he's still clearly hurting as he was held out of practice every day this week.

But throughout the season, Rodgers has been the most efficient passer in the league.

It's not even close. LMAO Look at Aaron Rodgers vs. the NFL field since Week 1. It's not even close. https://t.co/QITRkAO9i6

Aaron Rodgers is the current MVP frontrunner in a year where MVP frontrunners have come and gone. His passing yardage total has leveled off since his MVP campaign last season. But his touchdown to interception ratio is a very impressive 30 to four.

Since the start of last season, Rodgers' numbers have been through the roof. Despite being 38 years old now, the 2010 Super Bowl champion hasn't seen his physical skills decline whatsoever.

The man is a living cheat code Aaron Rodgers since the start of the 2020 season:• 69% completion (nice)• 7,518 yards• 75 passing TDs• 6 rushing TDs • 9 INTs• 115.9 passer ratingThe man is a living cheat code https://t.co/Enw25g6oId

Rodgers and the Packers will face the Browns in Week 16 and have a chance to be 12-3. The NFC's number one seed is theirs for the taking if they handle business in the remaining three games on their schedule.

The Browns have been ravaged by COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. But they're expected to be getting healthier to face the Packers. Baker Mayfield, most notably, will be back on the field after missing the Las Vegas Raiders game due to being on the COVID list.

The Browns are a team with a lot of competitive spirit. They gave the Raiders everything they could handle in Week 15's loss.

But the Packers have operated at a different level since Matt LeFleur became head coach. Aaron Rodgers will look to continue the hot streak he and the Packers have been on as the march to the number one seed continues.

