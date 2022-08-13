Is Aaron Rodgers playing tonight? Packers may start Jordan Love vs 49ers in preseason game

It's game week! Well, preseason game week, but still. The Green Bay Packers will take on the San Francisco 49ers tonight in Santa Clara. The two Super Bowl hopefuls are ramping up their preparations for the season.

This will be a preseason rematch of the 2021 campaign's divisional playoff game. In that game, Green Bay lost 13-10 at Lambeau Field. But this time there will be some different faces at quarterback when the two sides lock horns.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Jordan Love will start against the 49ers in Santa Clara on Friday night, LaFleur says. Jordan Love will start against the 49ers in Santa Clara on Friday night, LaFleur says. Trey Lance and Jordan Love — there will be many less interesting preseason games to watch, that’s for sure twitter.com/mattschneidman… Trey Lance and Jordan Love — there will be many less interesting preseason games to watch, that’s for sure twitter.com/mattschneidman…

It's safe to say that Aaron Rodgers isn't the biggest fan of this part of the season. In any case, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Monday that Jordan Love will start the first two games of the preseason. These are against the 49ers and the New Orleans Saints.

Jordan Love was picked 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has featured in just six games for the Packers since entering the league. The preseason games represent an excellent opportunity for the young quarterback to show that he can be a future starter.

What can the Packers expect from Jordan Love against the 49ers?

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Packers will be hoping to get a good look at their quarterback in today's match. They will be wanting him to showcase his ability, especially in a lower pressure environment. The result isn't important here, however the performance is. They don't want to see risky passes and fumbles. They want a good, clean performance from their youngster.

Among those watching will be Green Bay's starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. When asked about his thoughts on the kind of criticism Love has faced in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers said the following:

"There's always pressure on a first-round pick. The tracks are looking more similar by the day, him being in his third year, me waiting in line behind Brett (Favre) for three years."

Aaron Rodgers added that he's looking forward to watching Love play against the Niners and the Saints as well.

Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan



“Friday night Jordan Love will be in the spotlight. Has he gone through as much ridicule or criticism or doubt that you did from 2005 to 2008?”



Rodgers full answer: Really enjoyed this question asked today by @MikeClemensNFL to #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers:“Friday night Jordan Love will be in the spotlight. Has he gone through as much ridicule or criticism or doubt that you did from 2005 to 2008?”Rodgers full answer: Really enjoyed this question asked today by @MikeClemensNFL to #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers:“Friday night Jordan Love will be in the spotlight. Has he gone through as much ridicule or criticism or doubt that you did from 2005 to 2008?”Rodgers full answer: https://t.co/lzPi8hzaPQ

Green Bay fans are also hyped about catching Romeo Doubs in action against the 49ers. Rodgers spoke highly of Doubs in training camp as he emerged as an unexpected star. It's an opportunity for Doubs to show LaFleur that he means business, whether that's as an ancillary receiver or in another role.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Romeo Doubs is really catching the eyes of Aaron Rodgers Romeo Doubs is really catching the eyes of Aaron Rodgers 👀 https://t.co/LEnJyy1H4c

Will Aaron Rodgers retire following the 2022 NFL season?

There have been whispers of Aaron Rodgers contemplating his mortality on the field. On the Pardon My Take podcast last week, the reigning NFL MVP said:

"I think deep down I realize this chapter of my life is coming to a close soon."

Rodgers added that at 38, he feels like the years have gone by and he's thankful for it, but now he just wants to leave the place better than he found it. In a separate interview, Rodgers stated that he had no intention of playing well into his 40s like fellow veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

The question of how long Rodgers intends to play in the NFL remains a hot topic.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pardon My Take podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell