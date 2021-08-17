Will the Rodgers-Packers relationship have a 'nightmare' ending? Former NFL GM predicts the outcome

Since returning to the team, the Green Bay Packers have given Aaron Rodgers everything he's asked for. However, at some point, a line needs to be drawn to control his demands.

This Aaron Rodgers-GM stuff is going to be a nightmare in GB. I see constant sniping, Clay Matthew’s is another example. The “us vs them” mentality he is perpetuating will get old- fast. 🤷‍♂️ just my opinion. — Randy Mueller (@RandyMueller_) August 16, 2021

It all started when Rodgers wanted to bring back Randall Cobb. That's understandable because the Packers needed an extra set of reliable hands. The reigning NFL MVP also wants the team to get back former outside linebacker Clay Matthews.

Rodgers' most recent request has drawn the ire of a former NFL GM. Randy Mueller served as GM of the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. Mueller tweeted that the Aaron Rodgers-GM stuff is going to be a nightmare in Green Bay.

Where do the Green Bay Packers draw the line with Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers is flirting with the line we mentioned earlier with his most recent request. Rodgers wants to bring back former outside linebacker Clay Matthews.

Clay Matthews hasn't played in an NFL game since 2019. In his last season in the league, Matthews posted 37 total tackles and eight sacks. With these numbers painting far from a convincing picture, why does Aaron Rodgers want Clay Matthews back?

Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari all posted on their Instagram stories letting Green Bay know that they want to bring back Clay Matthews 👀 pic.twitter.com/Tua40L0FVc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 14, 2021

Many NFL fans feel that Rodgers is trying to show his dominance over the Packers. Former NFL GM Randy Mueller explained it perfectly, calling it the "us vs. them" mentality. The phrase "give an inch, take a mile" comes to mind with the recent request made by Rodgers.

Green Bay gave Rodgers the receiver he wanted in Randall Cobb, but they need to draw the line before it gets too out of hand. If they allow Rodgers to persuade them into bringing back Matthews, who's next? Jordy Nelson?

The Packers pay Rodgers to play quarterback. Aaron's problem is that he sees himself on the same level as Tom Brady. Tampa Bay let Tom bring in his guys with him, but the difference between Tom and Aaron is that Tom wins.

Rodgers needs about six more Super Bowl rings before he can pick and choose who the Packers sign. The NFL is getting younger, and bringing back veterans isn't something the Packers need. Instead of pushing for Clay Matthews to be re-signed, why isn't Rodgers pushing for a younger version of Matthews?

It almost looks like Aaron Rodgers is trying to bring back all his old teammates because he wants to play one more year with his friends before retiring.

