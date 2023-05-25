Is Adrian Peterson a Hall of Famer? Building a case for the former NFL MVP

When he decided to go with the Oklahoma Sooners, Adrian Peterson was the country's most promising high school recruit, who later became probably the most talented running back of his time in the NFL.

He is fourth in NFL history with 120 career rushing touchdowns and fifth overall with 14,918 yards gained. Except for Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson, all of the top 16 rushers in terms of career running yards are members of the Hall of Fame.

Peterson was also one of four offensive players chosen unanimously for the 2010s All-Decade team. It makes sense that Peterson will eventually be inducted into Canton. The only question is when.

"If you're gonna be mad at anybody, be mad at Coach Mack Brown." #Sooners legend Adrian Peterson was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame this weekend. During his speech, he had a funny story about how he ended up at OU instead of Texas.

Peterson's 296 running yards against the San Diego Chargers in his debut NFL season, a league record, and 2,097-yard performance in 2012, a season after tearing his ACL, were among his finest NFL achievements.

Because he hasn't formally ended his career, Adrian Peterson's potential entrance into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is still seasons away. He must, however, wait a minimum of five years after his retirement before being given consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady

Ben Roethlisberger

Adrian Peterson

Antonio Brown

Potential 2027 Hall of Fame Class

Tom Brady

Ben Roethlisberger

Adrian Peterson

Antonio Brown

Rob Gronkowski

Adrian Peterson has not yet given up on his NFL career

Even at the age of 38, Adrian Peterson hasn't given up on his football career. He participated in the 2021 season, appearing in one game for the Seattle Seahawks and three for the Tennessee Titans. On 98 runs, he collected 98 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Before ending his career in 2024, Peterson is hoping to play a final season.

The problem is that in the current NFL, teams don't place a high value on running backs. In contrast, Peterson, who is 38 years old, would likely compete against players who are a decade his junior.

Unfortunately, most professional athletes are unable to finish their careers on their own terms. He does, however, desire to do so.

#Vikings great Adrian Peterson recently said that he mentally isn't ready to retire yet, but this season will be his last. Peterson mentioned that if an opportunity arises this season he would have interest in returning, but stated that this would be his last year in the #NFL

Peterson declared:

"I will undoubtedly hang it up if nothing occurs this season"

If this is his final season, he will finish fourth in running touchdowns and fifth in rushing yards in NFL history. As a result, he is projected to be eligible for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

