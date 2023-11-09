Is Al Michaels retiring? Legendary broadcaster sets record straight on future plans with Amazon Prime, NFL

Al Michaels is one of the greatest broadcasters in the history of American sports. He has been calling multiple sports since the 1970s, but most Americans will recognize him as the longtime NFL voice for ABC (1986-2005) and NBC (2006-2021), calling multiple Super Bowls for the latter.

In 2022, he joined Amazon to lead its Thursday Night Football coverage on Prime Video, but his tenure has been marked by a shocking lack of enthusiasm.

Naturally, this has led to calls for him to retire after 2023, but speaking to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand on Wednesday, Al Michaels insisted that it was not on the cards.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m doing next year. There’s no question about that in my mind.”

The 78-year-old play-by-play announcer is currently on the second of a three-year contract with the e-commerce giant.

Potential replacements for Al Michaels on Amazon's Thursday Night Football

Three days from now (November 12), Al Michaels turns 79. After that, he will turn 80 during the final year of his contract.

Most sportscasters are expected to retire once they near the latter age, and Michaels may be no exception. But when that happens, Amazon has at least three options as his successor.

One is Noah Eagle, son of CBS, YES, and TNT commentator Ian Eagle. Best known for handling Nickelodeon's alternate NFL broadcasts, Noah is a young personality who may mesh well with a generation that has become more electronically and digitally active over the years.

Another option is Steve Levy. The lead voice for Monday Night Football in 2020 and 2021, he was moved to the No. 2 booth in 2022 to accommodate the arrival of former Fox mainstays Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. For 2023, however, Levy has been replaced by Chris Fowler.

The final option is Alex Faust. Previously the play-by-play announcer for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, he had his first taste of calling football in Week 4 this season, handling the Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers game with former quarterback-turned-analyst Brady Quinn and UFC sideline reporter Megan Olivi.