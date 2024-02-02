Is Alex Van Pelt related to Scott Van Pelt?

Alex Van Pelt and Scott Van Pelt have similar surnames and are part of the National Football League. However, the pair aren't related, with their similarities ending in their similar names.

Here, we will look at the careers of both Alex Van Pelt and Scott Van Pelt. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Alex Van Pelt's NFL career

Alex Van Pelt is reportedly the new offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. Van Pelt has quite the NFL resume, as he has been a player and coach in the league for decades.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Alex Van Pelt in the 1993 NFL Draft in round eight. However, Van Pelt didn't get to play for the Steelers as he was released during training camp. Van Pelt was signed by the San Francisco 49ers late in his rookie season to serve as a relief option in place of injured future Hall of Famer Joe Montana.

Alex Van Pelt was released at the end of his rookie season, and the Buffalo Bills promptly signed him. Van Pelt thus spent the rest of his playing NFL career with the Bills as a backup to Jim Kelly and, later, Drew Bledsoe. He retired in 2003. During his career, Van Pelt accumulated 16 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 31 appearances (11 starts).

Upon his retirement from professional football, Alex Van Pelt had a brief stint as a broadcaster before becoming a full-time coach. He has since served as an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills, as well as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and now reportedly, the New England Patriots. He will reportedly be part of the new coaching crew under Jerod Mayo following the departure of the legendary Bill Belichick.

Scott Van Pelt's broadcasting career

On the other hand, Scott Van Pelt never played nor coached in National Football League. Instead, Scott Van Pelt is a long-time broadcaster with an enviable CV covering some of American sports' most significant events.

Scott Van Pelt started his broadcasting career at WTTG-TV in 1990. Van Pelt later took his talents to the Golf Channel, where he was the studio host for some of the network's most important programs. Van Pelt worked for the Golf Channel from 1995 to 2000.

In 2001, Van Pelt took his talents to ESPN, where he serves as the anchor for SportsCenter and remains one of the network's most prominent golf correspondents. Van Pelt has covered numerous major golfing events over a two-decades-long career with broadcasting giant ESPN.

Scott Van Pelt talks about the NFL on SportsCenter and has been a part of some viral internet moments. Van Pelt is a prominent part of ESPN, and he's one name that many people associate with the former global leader in sports broadcasting.