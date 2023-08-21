What is Scott Van Pelt's salary at ESPN? A look into the wealth of Monday Night Football host

ESPN sportscaster and host Scott Van Pelt has recently agreed a multi-year contract with ESPN for an expanded role that includes being the host of Monday Night Countdown, according to Ari Meirov.

The new contract is rumored to increase his salary by $6 million per year. This contract is welcome to ESPN, as they have been in the news for laying off some of their most experienced members in the last month.

Scott Van Pelt net worth 2023

Van Pelt has an estimated net worth of $25 million. The experienced sportscaster and talk show host is synonymous with ESPN, as he has worked with them since 2001.

Van Pelt has earned his net worth from hosting his own ESPN show, "The Scott Van Pelt Show," co-anchoring ESPN's SportsCenter and covering other select sports events for the company.

He's one of the most famous faces on the network and gets paid handsomely for that. Van Pelt also lends his voice to gaming franchises.

Scott Van Pelt's career timeline

Scott Van Pelt studied radio, television and film at the University of Maryland, United States of America. He graduated in 1988.

He started his sportscasting career in 1990 at WTTG-TV, a FOX affiliate in Washington, D.C. He rose through the ranks and left in the mid-nineties to work for the Golf Channel. There, he served as a studio host for some of the network's most significant events. He impressed on the Golf Channel and was eventually poached by ESPN.

Van Pelt joined them in 2001 and immediately took up a sports anchor role. He quickly became one of the top voices covering Golf for the network, covering significant events. As his experience grew with ESPN, Van Pelt was entrusted with more prominent roles like ESPN Radio, SVP & Russillo and the Network's Friday night College Football coverage.

Apart from his work with ESPN, Van Pelt also voices numerous best-selling gaming franchises alongside fellow golfing expert Kelly Tilghman like EA Sports' Tiger Woods PGA Tour 10 and 11.

He currently serves as the host of Monday Night Countdown, an iconic part of ESPN's broadcast. His recent contract renewal means he's set to be a part of the network for a while.

