Is Allen Lazard playing tonight vs Patriots in Week 4?

The Green Bay Packers have been noticeably thin at wide receiver this year, led by Allen Lazard thanks basically to not having anyone else. The wide receiver did well in the shadow of Davante Adams, but was forced into the WR1 role when Adams was traded away.

He has already missed some time due to injury, so fantasy owners will be left wondering whether Aaron Rodgers' top target will play today in a big game against the New England Patriots.

Is Allen Lazard playing tonight?

The wide receiver has no injury designation at this time. His status is "healthy" and he should be able to go tonight with little to no issues or setbacks.

The Packers wide receiver corps has slowly gotten healthier and Lazard will be on the field with the rest of them tonight.

Where is Allen Lazard playing tonight?

The Packers offense will likely try to be creative tonight for a couple of reasons.

First, the Patriots are a tough defense and especially so for wide receivers.

Second, the Packers don't have the weapons they have had in the past. No longer can Adams simply go out and beat his coverage, so the team will be forced to scheme players open a little more often.

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

This means Lazard could see snaps at a lot of different spots. He could be out wide, in the slot or even in the backfield. The majority of his snaps will be at wide receiver, though.

Allen Lazard's fantasy football update and predictions

In PPR leagues, the Packers pass catcher is expected to score about 11 points.

That's not terribly inspiring, especially when it's against a top-flight secondary. The potential for a bust tonight is pretty high, whereas the potential for a boom is very low.

The Patriots' top cornerback will more than likely follow him, which makes his production even less likely.

Allen Lazard alternative picks for your fantasy team

Even though he's healthy and playing tonight, there are probably better options this week.

DeAndre Carter and Jordan Palmer of the Los Angeles Chargers have decent matchups against the New York Giants, especially with Keenan Allen inactive.

Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets have favorable matchups as well with the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary.

Buffalo Bills wideouts Isaiah McKenzie and Gabe Davis face the worst defense in terms of stopping wide receivers in the Baltimore Ravens, which is something to consider.

Brandon Aiyuk faces the 31st ranked wide receiver defense in the Los Angeles Rams, so he's another option.

