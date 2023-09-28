Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing tonight vs. Packers? Lions WR's availability status explored

Lions' primary wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, displayed remarkable resilience after a toe injury scare during Week 2's match against the Seattle Seahawks. The big question was whether he'd be fit for the Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

To everyone's relief, St. Brown was in action for last week's game against the Falcons, where the Lions secured a commanding 20-6 victory. Amon-Ra St. Brown showcased his prowess by hauling in nine receptions out of twelve targets, accumulating an impressive 102 yards in that game.

Heading into Week 3, Amon-Ra St. Brown showed no signs of lingering injury concerns and is set to take the field in the much-anticipated Week 4 face-off against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, September 28.

What happened to Amon-Ra St. Brown?

During the Seahawks game, Amon-Ra St. Brown faced a significant setback when he injured his toe in the second half. Remarkably, he returned to complete the game, utilizing a protective metal plate to support his injured toe.

In preparation for Week 3, St. Brown faced some limitations during practice due to his toe injury. However, as the week progressed, he returned to practice sessions. He was available to play against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, despite being listed as questionable.

Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown's commitment to overcoming the injury was evident, as he wore a steel plate in his boot during the Falcons game to mitigate the effects of the injury he sustained in Week 2.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver continued to be a pivotal figure for Detroit, leading the team in catches, targets, and receiving yards in Week 3. St. Brown maintained his consistency by recording at least six receptions in each game this season.

Impressively, he either scored or surpassed 100 receiving yards in all three contests, demonstrating his excellent form as the team is heads into their Thursday night clash with Green Bay.

Lions vs. Packers injury report: Updates for Week 4 TNF showdown

Lions Injury Status:

In preparation for Week 4, the Lions are dealing with several notable injuries. Right tackle Matt Nelson will be sidelined due to an ankle injury. Additionally, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and fullback Jason Cabinda will also be absent from the game against the Packers, both recovering from knee injuries.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), left guard Jonah Jackson (thigh), free safety Kerby Joseph (hip), running back David Montgomery (thigh), and right cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee/thigh) are all marked as questionable for the Thursday Night Football matchup.

Packers Injury Status:

The Packers, too, face some key absences for their Thursday night clash with the Lions. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle), and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) were unable to participate in practice sessions and are ruled out for the upcoming game.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (Back), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), offensive lineman Zach Tom (knee), cornerback Carrington Valentine (biceps), and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for the Week 4 matchup.