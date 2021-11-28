Is Antonio Brown playing today vs Colts? Latest on WR's injury

Before Antonio Brown went down with an injury in Week 6, he looked like the prime version of himself from his Pittsburgh Steelers days. In the five games he's played in, he's been incredibly productive.

He has hauled in 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown has been absent from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense since suffering a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Buccaneers never placed him on injured reserve, and there was hope he could return to face the Indianapolis Colts.

But they'll have to wait at least one more week for Brown to be healthy enough to play.

Antonio Brown is not playing today vs. Colts

Antonio Brown was announced out this week by head coach Bruce Arians on Friday. The 33-year-old wasn't a participant in practice this week as his timetable has turned longer than the Buccaneers initially thought.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers @BruceArians says the only player who has been ruled out this week is WR Antonio Brown. .@BruceArians says the only player who has been ruled out this week is WR Antonio Brown. https://t.co/T86RU07Xo0

Greg Auman of The Athletic reported that Brown's injured ankle is closer to his heel. With this information, it's hard to predict exactly how soon Brown will return to the lineup.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski as his prime targets. Gronkowski has played in just five games this year but has looked good when he's played.

His connection with Brady, particularly in the red zone, is indispensable.

Brown's presence has been missed by the Buccaneers, however. Despite not being in his physical prime, Brown has looked explosive and fast getting off the line of scrimmage.

Without Antonio Brown, can the Bucs continue to win?

When Brown is in the lineup, defenses have the impossible task of choosing who to double cover. Brown's route running is the furthest along of the three.

But Evans and Godwin have done a masterful job being the two main targets for Brady.

Outside of Brown's injury, he's been in the news for other reasons. The media reported before last week's game that Brown had obtained a fake COVID vaccination card.

It's a story that has serious consequences, and Arians was forced to address it before the Giants game.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN I asked Bruce Arians if he had any reason to believe Antonio Brown produced a fake vaccine card. “None whatsoever. We did our due diligence. The league will do theirs. The statement says everything. I really don’t think it’s a story and it has nothing to do with the Giants game.” I asked Bruce Arians if he had any reason to believe Antonio Brown produced a fake vaccine card. “None whatsoever. We did our due diligence. The league will do theirs. The statement says everything. I really don’t think it’s a story and it has nothing to do with the Giants game.” https://t.co/qqgY1C0uEd

The NFL hasn't announced any of their findings into Brown's fake ID yet. But when they do, possible repercussions such as a suspension come his way.

The Buccaneers are entering the most significant stretch of the season. Weeks 12 through 18 are going to be what decides the playoff seedings.

They'll hope Brown can return as early as next week against the Atlanta Falcons. As well as hoping Brown doesn't serve a punishment for his fake ID.

