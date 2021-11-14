Is Antonio Brown playing tonight vs. Washington?

Antonio Brown is one of many Tampa Bay Buccaneers that have faced injuries this season. The injuries began in their secondary, with cornerbacks Sean Murphy Bunting, Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis III all missing time due to injuries.

Safety Antonie Winfield, Jr., Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin are just a few others that have also missed either games or some chunk of playing time within a game due to injury.

With Brown having an injury to his ankle, will he suit up to play tonight against the Washington Football Team?

Antonio Brown is out tonight against the Washington Football Team

Antonio Brown is out due to injury as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Washington Football Team in Week 10. Brown has battled an ankle injury for a short while, and despite enjoying the bye week, Brown is still not healthy enough to play for the Bucs.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians ruled out Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski for Sunday’s game vs the WFT. Chris Godwin will be a pre-game decision. Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians ruled out Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski for Sunday’s game vs the WFT. Chris Godwin will be a pre-game decision.

In light of Brown's injury, the Bucs elevated wide receiver Breshad Perriman to the active roster from the practice squad. Brown spent the bye week in a boot, and according to head coach Bruce Arians, he is now out of the boot, which is a good sign of things to come.

Still, Brown's ankle is still plaguing him, and he won't play against Washington. Arians elaborated on the situation:

“He’s got a bone spur that aggravated it. He was out of the boot (Wednesday). He was doing some walking exercises. We’ll see how that goes,”

Brown is out, and next man up.

The Bucs made some roster moves in the wake of the injury issues they've suffered. Newly signed tight end Darren Fells spoke about Arians' mentality regarding injuries:

"B.A. (Bruce Arians) has always been the type where it's next man up, uy here [takes] that to heart. Everybody comes in here ready to work and are happy to help each other. It's a true team."

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich echoed the sentiments of his new tight end:

"Well, it's just having good players to be ready to step in and play, I tell you guys all the time I believe and trust in all of the guys that are here. Any guy that I put out there I have the ultimate belief in, so that's part of it. We know we play the game of football. We really have been underhanded for a while now, really since the Rams game I believe. We kind of have been shorthanded everywhere, but that's football, right? I believe in the guys that have come in and played and had to play and step up."

How much time Brown will continue to miss is yet to be determined. The Bucs own one of the deepest rosters in the NFL, and even they are now struggling with injuries piling up.

The offense will severely miss Brown. But they must find a way to win without the controversial, transcendent star.

#GoBucs We've elevated WR Breshad Perriman and TE Darren Fells from the practice squad. We've elevated WR Breshad Perriman and TE Darren Fells from the practice squad.#GoBucs

