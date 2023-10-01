Is Austin Ekeler playing today? Chargers RB's status explored for Week 4

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has not played the last two weeks. He is recovering from an ankle knock sustained in Week 1. Ekeler is one of the most reliable fantasy football players in the NFL, so managers are eager to know about his status for Week 4.

He hadn't stepped on the Gridiron since being injured in the Week 1 defeat to the Miami Dolphins, and has been a worrying sign for all the managers that drafted him.

Will Austin Ekeler play in Week 4?

Ekeler will not play in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. According to ESPN, he was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but is now officially out.

Austin participated in team practice in a limited capacity throughout the week. However, it might not be in the Chargers' best interest to rush back Ekeler from the ankle injury.

When will Austin Ekeler return to action?

The Chargers are on bye Week 5, and due to it the team could take a cautious approach and hold Ekeler out for another game. The versatile RB should be back for the Chargers Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys. That would be a more likely resumption date for his return.

Austin Ekeler is the Los Angeles Chargers' most prominent weapon in their multifaceted offense. He is adept at pass-catching rushing, and he shares an almost telepathic connection with franchise QB Justin Herbert. It would be better for Ekeler's career if he recovers properly from this niggling injury.

What to expect from Austin Ekeler in 2023

Over the past few seasons, Austin Ekeler has been arguably the most consistent pass-catching running back in the NFL. Furthermore, the dual-threat back has finished fourth or better at RB in fantasy points in three of the past four NFL seasons, and his 38 touchdowns since the start of 2021 are 12 more than anyone else.

The Los Angeles Chargers are typically as good as Ekeler makes them, and he is one of the most valuable RBs in the NFL. Hence, if Ekeler can regain fitness, we expect him to have yet another 1000-plus total yardage season. His connection with Justin Herbert is undeniable, and with better pieces at wideout, Ekeler should have some open looks.

As for the Los Angeles Chargers, they have to shake off the rust and get back to their 2022 NFL season form. The Chargers have started the year with a 1-3 record, losing to the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans before edging out the Minnesota Vikings. The season is still young, and Justin Herbert and Co can still make a playoff push if they play their cards right.