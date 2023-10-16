Is Austin Ekeler playing tonight? Chargers RB’s status explored for MNF game vs Cowboys

Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The Chargers are coming off a bye week and are 2-2 to start the season, whereas the Cowboys recently suffered a devastating 42-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ekeler has only played one game this season as he suffered an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Will he play tonight against the Cowboys? Let's take a look at his injury status.

Will Austin Ekeler play in Week 6?

Austin Ekeler is off the injury report for the Los Angeles Chargers and will play against the Cowboys tonight. With Mike Williams out for the rest of the season, Ekeler's presence will be helpful for the team against a good defensive team in Week 6.

Justin Herbert has played quite well so far, and with Ekeler back, there will be less pressure on him. In one game that he played this season, the Chargers running back had 16 carries for 117 yards and scored one touchdown. He also had four receptions for 47 yards on five targets.

The Cowboys have been exploited by good running backs this season, and Austin Ekeler could prove to be the difference maker. However, last week the NFC East team was able to limit Christian McCaffrey, which is why it will be interesting to see how the game unfolds tonight.

Chargers likely to have Joey Bosa, Derwin James for Week 6

Joey Bosa: New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Chargers

The bye week came at the right time for the Chargers, as their star players have recovered from injuries. Not only Ekeler, but Joey Bosa and Derwin James will also be available to play tonight.

Both these players could cause serious problems for Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys quarterback could fold under pressure. Although the Cowboys are favorites to win this game, things could get very tricky at SoFi Stadium tonight.