Is Ben Roethlisberger playing tonight against the Seahawks?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been beaten up physically all season. Unfortunately for Roethlisberger, that's not new to his storied career.

Just a few weeks ago, Ben Roethlisberger told reporters that 'everything hurts' when asked about his physical health. But, at 39 years old, and playing in his 18th NFL season, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

So on a team surrounded by injuries on both offense and defense, he too has suffered from the injury bug and continues to keep his veteran practice schedule, allowing his body to get the needed rest to continue leading the Steelers. But will his recent injuries affect his status for Sunday night's showdown against the Seattle Seahawks?

Bradley Locker @Bradley_Locker When Ben Roethlisberger takes the field for the #Steelers against the #Seahawks , he'll be playing his first Sunday Night Football matchup at Heinz Field since December 2018.Ben is 18-11 all-time on SNF and is on a 4-game losing streak, but he's 2-0 in October SNF home games. When Ben Roethlisberger takes the field for the #Steelers against the #Seahawks, he'll be playing his first Sunday Night Football matchup at Heinz Field since December 2018.Ben is 18-11 all-time on SNF and is on a 4-game losing streak, but he's 2-0 in October SNF home games. https://t.co/paudotPMLB

Will Ben Roethlisberger play in Week 6 against the Seahawks?

So far this season, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has suffered a left pectoral injury against the Las Vegas Raiders and an apparent hip injury last week against the Denver Broncos. Although many thought Roethlisberger might come out of the game, he stayed in the game and helped the Steelers break their losing streak.

Ben Roethlisberger didn't seem to be held back at any point this week due to injury, but simply just had his typical "vet rest" days that were noted on the injury reports for the week.

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver Prior to Sunday, opponents hit Ben Roethlisberger 25 times, including 10 for sacks — averages of 6.25 hits & 2.5 sacks per game.The Broncos hit Roethlisberger just twice, with only 1 sack (Malik Reed’s strip-sack fumble) vs. a banged-up PIT OL.Not what they wanted or needed. Prior to Sunday, opponents hit Ben Roethlisberger 25 times, including 10 for sacks — averages of 6.25 hits & 2.5 sacks per game.The Broncos hit Roethlisberger just twice, with only 1 sack (Malik Reed’s strip-sack fumble) vs. a banged-up PIT OL.Not what they wanted or needed.

The Steelers offensive line has shown much improvement in its protection of Roethlisberger as well. Last week, Ben Roethlisberger was hit just twice by the Denver Broncos. In the previous two games, he was hit 21 times.

Big Ben and the Steelers looking to build on last week's win

The Steelers offense also finally got their running game going as rookie running back Najee Harris had his first 100 yard rushing game, giving Roethlisberger an opportunity to give the ball away faster.

Although Roethlisberger threw for just 188 yards last week against the Denver Broncos, he has thrown for 1,286 yards through the first five weeks of the season along with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks in primetime on Sunday. Seattle's Geno Smith will star under center, which will be his first start since 2017 when he took Eli Manning's place for the New York Giants when he was benched for one game.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers should have a solid outing on Sunday evening against a Seahawks defense that has struggled, including in the secondary.

