Is Bill Belichick going to the Cowboys? 3 reasons why Patriots legend is the best fit for Jerry Jones’ team

Bill Belichick remains unhired as the dominoes of NFL head coaching openings have started to fall. He had interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, but to no avail. Instead, Atlanta hired former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

With the Carolina Panthers hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales and the Los Angeles Chargers bringing in Jim Harbaugh, only two head coaching jobs remain. The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for Pete Carroll’s replacement, while the Washington Commanders haven’t hired Ron Rivera’s successor.

While Belichick hasn’t interviewed for both positions, there’s one team he might lead soon: the Dallas Cowboys. They retained Mike McCarthy after a disappointing playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. However, he’s on a short leash because the 2024 season will be the final year of his contract.

Jerry Jones might look for a coaching change if McCarthy leads the Cowboys to another disastrous finish. If that happens, here are three reasons Bill Belichick could be the best fit as Dallas’ next head coach.

1) Bill Belichick won’t allow a defensive meltdown, especially in the postseason

The Patriots’ paltry offense for the 2023 NFL season is another story. If he joins the Cowboys, he won’t have those problems because he will have Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, and Brandin Cooks.

But with defense being his forte, the Cowboys’ performance during the Wild Card Round is unacceptable. Bill Belichick’s meticulous film study ensures his unit will be ready to minimize, if not shut down, the other team’s scoring opportunities.

The prowess of a Belichick-coached defense was evident this season. They finished seventh in total yards allowed (301.6), fourth in rushing yards allowed (93.2), and 15th in points allowed (21.5) per game. They held opponents to ten points or less three times.

Plugging Belichick into a unit with DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs, and Micah Parsons could be a mismatch for every team standing in their way.

2) Hiring Bill Belichick gives Jerry Jones a good optic

No one knows how a potential Bill Belichick era in Dallas would pan out. However, it would have a unanimous sign of approval from everyone who supports the team. On paper, replacing a one-time Super Bowl champion with a six-time winner is a massive upgrade.

With Jones not getting any younger, hiring Belichick could put him in position to secure the franchise’s first Super Bowl title since the 1995 season. Aside from adding a Lombardi Trophy to their collection, there’s another accomplishment Belichick wants to attain.

Imagine the headlines once Belichick breaks Don Shula’s record for most wins by a head coach with the Dallas Cowboys. That makes the franchise the hottest topic in American football and gives Jones the credit he craves.

But before it could happen, it’s unsure if two titans accustomed to overwhelming control will successfully co-exist. Belichick and Jones reportedly are close friends, a dynamic that could make their partnership work.

3) Jones can scratch out a big “what if” by having Bill Belichick on board

Jones recalled an instance in 1996 when he and Bill Belichick met at a ski park in Snowmass, Colorado. Belichick saw Jones renting skis for his grandkids. According to the Cowboys owner, the three-time NFL Coach of the Year said:

“I can coach. If you ever get an opportunity, don’t forget about me.”

Back then, Belichick’s head coaching tenure with the Cleveland Browns has just ended. The team’s owner, the late Art Modell, transferred the franchise to Baltimore but did not retain Belichick.

Four years later, Robert Kraft hired Belichick as the New England Patriots head coach. He fulfilled this job for 24 seasons, making the Patriots one of the NFL’s most successful teams.

The opportunity to hire Belichick is there for the taking. It may not happen now, but Jones might do whatever it takes to make a thought he has pondered for so long a reality.