NFL Rumors: Bill O'Brien headed to Jacksonville Jaguars to replace Urban Meyer

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was rumored to be at the top of the list for the head coaching position at Virginia Tech a few weeks ago, and now he may be at the top of the list for another head coaching position, this time with the NFL.

There are rumors circulating that the former NFL head coach might be on the Jacksonville Jaguars' list for their next head coach, replacing Urban Meyer.

Meyer was released by the Jaguars after several incidents, including not flying home with the team after a loss, being seen with a younger woman who wasn't his wife, and allegedly kicking placekicker Josh Lambo.

Despite the interest, Bill O'Brien has said in recent interviews that he is happy in Alabama. But if the rumors are true, the Jaguars are pushing hard for O'Brien to comeback to the NFL.

If he came back, he would be coaching one of the hottest and most talented young quarterbacks in the game in Trevor Lawrence, but it may take a lot for O'Brien to even consider a change.

The possibility is still out there that he may decide to go back to being a head coach. One has to wonder what it will take for him to take over in Jacksonville.

Bill O'Brien was the head coach of the Houston Texans for six years from 2014-2020. During his time there, the Texans made the playoffs four times and he had an overall winning record of 52-48.

He was let go midway through the 2020 season but was later hired by Alabama head coach Nick Saban to become the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator after former OC Steve Sarkinson left to become the head coach of the Texas Longhorns.

Bill O'Brien led the Alabama offense to the No. 1 scoring offense in the SEC and produced the Crimson Tide's first Heisman winner at quarterback, Bryce Young.

Young threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 43 touchdowns this past season. O'Brien, however, has had his share of criticism from the Alabama fan base across social media.

Many fans have been critical of his play-calling at times, especially in the Auburn game when the Tide was held below its season average. Still, Bill O'Brien was able to step in and the offense never missed a beat despite losing several starters from last year's national championship team.

