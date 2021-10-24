Is Brandin Cooks playing tonight against the Cardinals in Week 7?

Brandin Cooks has been one of the most underappreciated players in the entire NFL. Cooks is in his eighth year in the league and is just now getting the respect he deserves. He's the best player the Houston Texans have on either side of the ball.

The Texans are 1-5 and are rapidly losing ground in the AFC South. Brandin Cooks has done everything in his power to keep the Texans competitive. But the Texans haven't been able to translate his success into team success.

The Texans have the most unfavorable game of their schedule in Week 7. The Arizona Cardinals are 6-0 and are looking to continue that streak going. The Texans will need Cooks to be at his best if they want to avoid embarrassment.

Brandin Cooks will play in Week 7 against the Cardinals

Talent Recognition Brandin Cooks3 season with 80+ catches and 1,000+ receiving yards with THREE different teams. He just gets the job done.... twitter.com/PFF/status/145… Brandin Cooks3 season with 80+ catches and 1,000+ receiving yards with THREE different teams. He just gets the job done.... twitter.com/PFF/status/145…

Brandin Cooks is 100 percent healthy heading into the Texans game against the Cardinals. He was on the injury report Wednesday after missing practice, but it wasn't an injury-related reason.

Cooks has had a good season statistically. He has 40 catches for 481 yards but just one touchdown. He's coming off his best game in three weeks, catching eight passes for 89 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

His production is directly related to how quarterback Davis Mills performs. Mills has had moments of flashing potential and moments of looking out of place. If Mills can establish consistent chemistry with Cooks, the Texans' offense will be in a better place.

Brandin Cooks wants to see more discipline from the Texans

Brandin Cooks has been on winning teams throughout his NFL career. Going from the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams to the 1-5 Texans is a significant drop-off.

That explains why he voiced his frustrations last week that the Texans need to be a more disciplined team.

Rivers McCown @riversmccown Brandin Cooks; "You can't make anyone disciplined, you've gotta want to be disciplined ... success is not a gimmick, discipline is not a gimmick ... we can't make our teammates, we can't make anyone else do that ... we're an undisciplined team, I'll be very honest with you." Brandin Cooks; "You can't make anyone disciplined, you've gotta want to be disciplined ... success is not a gimmick, discipline is not a gimmick ... we can't make our teammates, we can't make anyone else do that ... we're an undisciplined team, I'll be very honest with you." https://t.co/nivc6ufa8Q

We'll see how the Texans respond to Cooks' call to action. Head coach David Culley has had his work cut out for him all season. But it's his job to head Cooks' call on discipline.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar