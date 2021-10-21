NFL Trade Rumors: NFL analyst feels Browns should make a move for WR Brandin Cooks

The Browns are hurting. After starting the season with business as usual, they've become snakebitten by injuries and massive losses, climaxing with the biggest loss and injury of the season.

Baker Mayfield injured his shoulder during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals and the team lost the game 37-14.

As a result, the Browns should have a sense of urgency to make a move.

PFF's Brad Speilberger agrees and has named Brandin Cooks as a potential candidate to land with the Browns. The more one looks at the idea of Brandin Cooks landing with the Cleveland Browns, the more it makes sense.

The biggest point he made was that the Browns could cut Odell Beckham Jr. or Jarvis Landry, save $15 million, and insert Brandin Cooks.

Odell Beckham Jr. could be out in Cleveland after this season, according to a report listed in Speilberger's article. So it makes even more sense for the Browns to get ahead of the situation.

Here are a few other reasons why the Browns would be smart to make the move for Brandin Cooks as the trade deadline looms.

NFL Rumors: Why the Browns should trade for Brandin Cooks

#1 - Timing of injuries for the Browns

The Browns are in need of a jumpstart after slipping to 3-3 and losing their quarterback. If the Browns don't win on Thursday Night Football, they will be under .500 without their starting quarterback healthy.

At the same time, they will have a mini-bye, which leaves plenty of time to on-board a new player. Of course, they won't be memorizing the playbook within a week.

However, within two weeks, Cooks could be close to being able to play the full game. Within three weeks, the wide receiver would be able to play at a full clip.

Brandin Cooks

How long 'til opportunity meet preparation? 🏹 How long should I stay dedicated?

How long 'til opportunity meet preparation? 🏹

Either way, Cooks would eventually become comfortable enough with the offense to be a force if the Browns make the playoffs. Essentially, the timing could not be better for the Browns to make the move.

#2 - Good time for the Texans to move on

The Texans are 1-5 and the writing is on the wall. Sometime before the trade deadline, the Texans may be selling pieces for draft capital.

They should choose to trade some of their assets now instead of in the spring because teams are more desperate to land players with the playoffs on the horizon.

As a result, the Texans will be able to take in more draft capital and players.

This means that the Texans can gain a lot if they trade Cooks now. The Browns won't mind spending more since they have their sights on contending for the playoffs.

#3 - Cooks is no stranger to being traded (adaptability)

Brandin Cooks is no stranger to trades. He's been with the Saints, Patriots, Rams and Texans since entering the league in 2014.

On each team, he has had at least one season with more than 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This helps the Browns as Cooks has become accustomed to quickly becoming acclimated to new quarterbacks on the fly.

Also, with Cooks on the team, the Browns will feel as if the Avengers have assembled. The Browns would have Odell Beckham Jr., formerly of the New York Giants, Jarvis Landry, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, and Brandin Cooks of the Texans.

The wide receiver trio would have the ability to matchup with any team in the league.

The Bills' trio of Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, and Cole Beasley and the Chiefs' trio of Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce would also be of equal competition and have also been very productice in their respective offenses.

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

But sprinkle in a bit of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt (once they are each healthy) to add to Cooks, Beckham, and Landry, and the Browns would have the potential to be the most explosive roster in the AFC, if not the NFL.

