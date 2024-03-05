Is Braylon Edwards married? Ex-NFL WR's personal life explored

Braylon Edwards is one of the most accomplished college football wide receivers. The Michigan Wolverines alum won every major wide receiver award during college and earned himself a top-three Draft placement.

Edwards is not married, but the former NFL pass catcher has had his fair share of relationships. In this article, we take a look into his personal life. So, without further ado, let's dive into the life of one of the NCAA's most electric players.

Who is Braylon Edwards' girlfriend?

Braylon Edwards is in a long-term relationship with model Victoria Bow. They have been together since 2013 when Edwards made the relationship social media official by tweeting a series of messages for her.

Edwards was effusive with his praise for the model:

"I've never felt like this. I don't deserve her. Victoria, I will never let you down. You are my world, and it's official."

However, Edwards and Bow have kept their relationship off social media and the public sphere in recent years. Both were successful in their chosen career paths but have kept their private life largely away from the public glare.

Braylon Edwards' professional football career

The Cleveland Browns drafted Braylon Edwards with the third pick of the 2005 Draft.

The Michigan Wolverines product entered the Browns' depth chart as the third-string wide receiver. Hence, his rookie season was rather average, with Edwards amassing 512 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 10 games (seven starts). Edwards also suffered injuries on day one.

However, following an average rookie season, he saw an increase in his role in year two. The speedy wideout racked up 884 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 16 games.

He made another jump in year three, where his stat line of 1,289 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns saw him earn a second-team All-Pro nod and his sole Pro Bowl berth.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for Edwards. The one-time Pro Bowler regressed in year four and was traded out of Cleveland early in year five. He became a journeyman wide receiver, playing with the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. He retired in 2013 after being waived by the Jets.