Is Brock Purdy injured? Exploring 49ers QB's status for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) are having a difficult 2024 season. They have dealt with a long list of injuries to key offensive players this season, with Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel all spending time on the sidelines. Furthermore, Brandon Aiyuk has been ruled out of the rest of the season following a knee injury.

Ahead of Week 12, let's look at the injury status of the 49ers' starting quarterback, Brock Purdy.

Is Brock Purdy injured?

Yes, Brock Purdy is injured. According to ABC News, the Pro Bowler is dealing with soreness in his right shoulder. 49ers's coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy is day-to-day, and while the injury isn't that serious, it will need observation in the next couple of days.

Purdy likely sustained the injury in the team's Week 11 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, in a game that saw the Iowa State product take several big hits. It might have occurred during his throw attempts or when he five times for 40 yards in the loss.

The San Francisco 49ers will observe their star quarterback in the days before their Week 12 game against NFC rivals Green Bay Packers. The Packers (7-3 NFC North) have a potent pass rush, so Shanahan must set up the offensive line better for the crucial matchup.

How has Brock Purdy performed in 2024?

Brock Purdy is having a decent 2024 season. The 2023 MVP challenger is not having as good a season as last year, but he still gives a good account for himself in his third year as a professional.

Purdy has compiled a stat line of 2,613 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in ten games started. He has also added 51 carries, 267 rushing yards, and four rushing TDs for good measure. His rushing yards and touchdowns are already a career-high, and he still has seven games to add to the total.

Purdy has spurred the San Francisco 49ers to a 5-5 record ahead of Week 12 of the 2024 regular season. The 49ers are up against an in-form Green Bay Packers (7-3 NFC North), and they will need to put together a couple of wins to get on the playoff track. Their division, the NFC West, is wide open, and it is all to play for with seven games left in the regular season.

