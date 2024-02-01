Is Brock Purdy the lowest-paid QB to start in a Super Bowl? 5 signal callers who suited up on cheap contracts in the Big Game

Brock Purdy is the Mr. Irrelevant from the 2022 NFL Draft, which means that he has the cheapest NFL contract among all the players of the class. Even though Purdy has established himself as a starter and a (probable) franchise quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, he's still going to earn little money until he signs a new deal.

Considering his success in the league and how late he was drafted, it's fair to wonder whether he's the cheapest quarterback to ever play in the Super Bowl. And the Good Morning Football show from NFL Network made the same question - and as it turns out, there are still a few players who were paid less than him and started a Super Bowl:

Quarterback Super Bowl year's salary Russell Wilson 989k Brock Purdy 820k Dan Marino 726k Tom Brady 497k Joe Montana 276k

The most recent cheap quarterback to play in a Super Bowl was Russell Wilson, who made the big game twice with the Seattle Seahawks until he was eligible to sign a second contract with the franchise. His price allowed the team to pay other superstars and build a strong roster, such as Earl Thomas, Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.

Brock Purdy's 2023 season put him in stardom

Purdy has been excellent since he took over from Jimmy Garoppolo following the veteran's injury in 2022, committing a small number of turnovers while keeping the offense smooth with easy completions and accurate passes. His stats during his second year: 69,4% of completed passes, 31 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 2 rushing touchdowns and 4280 passing yards.

At this point, anyone who doesn't recognize Brock Purdy as a good quarterback may find it difficult to argue their point, as the young QB continues to prove himself capable of leading this team to a successful campaign.

If he's a mere system quarterback, why haven't others had the same success? Playing in the NFL is never easy, and if Kyle Shanahan puts his quarterback in more favorable situations for the offense to produce, he is not doing anything more than his job. It's no demerit to Brock Purdy that his coach is an offensive genius.

The San Francisco 49ers will play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.