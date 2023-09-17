Is Brock Purdy playing today vs. Rams? 49ers QB's status explored

Brock Purdy has been a revelation for the San Francisco 49ers. After taking the starting job for an injured Trey Lance and an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers got arguably even better. He earned the starting job this offseason after an admittedly rough start to the preseason.

They opened with a dominant win, so will Purdy be back out there and ready to go against a divisional rival?

Is Brock Purdy playing today?

Brock Purdy will be playing today against the Los Angeles Rams. He has no injury designation and did not suffer any issues in the win last weekend. He's healthy and will be out there barring an unforeseen setback or a poor start that results in him landing on the bench.

That would mean that Sam Darnold would come into the game, but that seems extremely unlikely. Purdy will play and likely finish the game. He matches up against the Los Angeles Rams, a team that dominated in Week 1.

They proved that last year's Super Bowl hangover has not extended into this season with a huge win over the Seattle Seahawks. It will be a tough battle for Purdy and company, who defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers soundly.

Brock Purdy's fantasy outlook

After Purdy diced up a very good defense last week, picking apart the Steelers touchdown en route to almost 17 fantasy points, he's bordering on start territory. A lot of teams will be relying on him this week.

Is Brock Purdy a good fantasy start?

The Rams' defense played very well last week, shutting down an arguably better quarterback in Geno Smith. The 49ers have weapons better than the Seahawks do, but the Rams defense looks good.

ESPN Fantasy Football projects Purdy to perform similarly in Week 2. They expect about 250 yards through the air and two touchdowns, which would result in about 17 points.

The free agent waiver wire for quarterbacks isn't great, with Jared Goff being the likely highest scorer there, but he's projected less than 16 points. Purdy is a good start unless you have someone better on your roster.

Temper expectations because though it was just one week, the Rams' defense was also very good in Week 1.