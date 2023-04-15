Is Bud Dupree married? All you need to know about new Falcons star's relationship status

The Atlanta Falcons are in rebuilding mode and Bud Dupree is one of the blocks they have chosen to build their future on. The defender has made Atlanta his new home and Falcons fans will be excited to see what they can get from him.

Moving to a new city is never easy, especially for the third time in a young career. Bud Dupree was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, then played for the Tennessee Titans and will now begin the next chapter of his pro football career in Georgia. It begs the question of whether it has been easy on him and his family.

But how much do we know about his family? Bud Dupree likes to keep any news of his relationships extremely quiet.

So far, we know that he is not married and is currently not in a relationship. Publicly sourced reports seem to indicate that he was previously in a relationship but that has not been confirmed as on the current date.

Bud Dupree's family details

However, Bud Dupree is definitely a father. While he was with the Steelers, he welcomed his first child, Breitlen Jett Dupree. He has since had the opportunity to become a father twice more and has three children.

His parents are Alvin Dupree Sr. and Sophia Stephens. His godmother is Dianne Hunter. It was she who predicted that Bud Dupree would become a football player. As his mother recounts:

"Dianne came to me when I was three months pregnant. She was like, 'I had a dream that you were going to have a baby boy.tAt first, they're not going to think it's a boy; they're going to think it's a little girl, because he'll have a full head of hair, but then they'll turn him over and they'll realize it's a boy.'

"She said they called him Bud in her dream and that she could see he would be extraordinary, that he would become this great football player."

And that is how a player whose legal name is the same as his father is widely known as Bud.

Bud Dupree returning home to Georgia

Bud Dupree might have moved a lot in his professional football career so far, but in a way he is coming home with the Falcons. He played college football in Kentucky before being drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but made his name as a high school footballer in his home state of Georgia.

He is from Irwinton, Georgia, with a population of less than 1,000 people. He played for Wilkinson County High School and starred as both a defensive end and a tight end. He then went on to play college football for the University of Kentucky, where he graduated with a degree in community and leadership development.

Now, his career has come full circle. He has signed a one-year $5 million deal with the team from his own state. It is a dream that very few professional players get to live out and now he has the opportunity to do so.

If he can avoid the injuries that plagued him during his time with the Tennessee Titans and recover his late Pittsburgh Steelers form, the Falcons will benefit immensely. That is why they have given him a short-term deal but with a high reward amount if he does pull through.

Knox Bardeen @knoxbardeen Bud Dupree is coming home to Georgia. Falcons signed the LB to a low-risk, high-reward contract. If he can leave the injury woes behind him from the last two years and get back to 2019 & 2020 form, Atlanta will be in much better shape. Bud Dupree is coming home to Georgia. Falcons signed the LB to a low-risk, high-reward contract. If he can leave the injury woes behind him from the last two years and get back to 2019 & 2020 form, Atlanta will be in much better shape. https://t.co/Z5pVlDqUnh

As an extremely private individual, Bud Dupree will probably be more at ease in doing his talking on the field. What we are sure of is that his family will be extremely proud to see one of their own play right on their doorsteps.

