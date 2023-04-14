Bud Dupree Falcons contract: How much will former Steelers star make in Atlanta?

Linebacker Bud Dupree seems poised to make a return to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. On Friday morning, it was announced that the 30 year old who has spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, will be signing with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal.

The Falcons have focused on their defense this offseason, which includes the acquisition of cornerback Jeff Okudah earlier this week as well as safety Jessie Bates and defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Dupree is now another veteran to add to this Falcons defense that the team hopes will help them climb the NFC South standings next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Zach Klein @ZachKleinWSB Per NFL source ... outside linebacker Bud Dupree has agreed to terms on a 1 year deal with the Atlanta Falcons Per NFL source ... outside linebacker Bud Dupree has agreed to terms on a 1 year deal with the Atlanta Falcons The #Falcons are giving Bud Dupree a 1-year deal worth up to $5M, source said. Another addition to Atlanta's defense. twitter.com/ZachKleinWSB/s… The #Falcons are giving Bud Dupree a 1-year deal worth up to $5M, source said. Another addition to Atlanta's defense. twitter.com/ZachKleinWSB/s…

Bud Dupree's one-year deal is worth up to $5 million with incentives. While this seems like a small deal for the veteran linebacker, he has dealt with injuries the last two seasons after signing a lucrative five-year deal with the Titans worth $82.5 million.

This one-year deal will allow him to get back to 100% and play a full season that could lead to another lucrative contract in the future.

Why didn't Bud Dupree re-sign with the Steelers?

Since Bud Dupree was released by the Tennessee Titans in mid-March, he has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team didn't re-sign linebacker Devin Bush, hence a reunion with the linebacker seemed imminent. He traveled to Pittsburgh and met with the team on several occasions, but clearly nothing panned out.

So what exactly prevented a reunion?

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the length of the contract had both sides incompatible. Pittsburgh prefers to sign veteran players to two-year contracts, but the linebacker preferred a one-year deal.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN The Steelers were heavily in the mix on a Bud Dupree deal but Dupree preferred a one-year deal. Steelers typically do two-year deals on veteran contracts of substance, and it appears they held firm to that here. So, Dupree is off to Atlanta, as @ZachKleinWSB said. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Steelers were heavily in the mix on a Bud Dupree deal but Dupree preferred a one-year deal. Steelers typically do two-year deals on veteran contracts of substance, and it appears they held firm to that here. So, Dupree is off to Atlanta, as @ZachKleinWSB said. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Despite hopes of a return to the steel city, the Pittsburgh Steelers apparently won't budge on a one-year deal.

How long has Bud Dupree played in the NFL?

After playing his collegiate career at Kentucky, he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 22nd overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. Although he started just five games in his rookie season, he did appear in all 16 and made an instant impact on the defense.

He played six seasons in Pittsburgh and in his final season with the Steelers, he tore his ACL in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens. That offseason he then signed a five-year deal with the Tennessee Titans that was worth $82.5 million.

He continued to rehabilitate his repaired ACL but then suffered other injuries over the course of the next two seasons, including an amdominal injury and started in just 17 games over the last two seasons.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes