Is Caleb Williams playing today? Bears QB's status explored for preseason opener vs Dolphins

Caleb Williams is gearing up for his sophomore season with the Chicago Bears. Williams was the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL draft, and he's looking to establish himself as one of the better QBs in the NFC. The Bears are set to start the preseason with a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. With that in mind, let's see whether Williams will feature (or not) in the opener.Is Caleb Williams playing today?No, Caleb Williams will not play in Sunday's game. Williams and most of the Bears' starters will sit out tonight's matchup against the Mike McDaniel-coached Dolphins.According to Yahoo Sports, Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson has decided to give his starters reps in joint practice this week rather than playing the starters in Sunday's game. Ben Johnson is entering his first season as Bears coach, and he's looking to keep his players fresh for the regular season.How did Caleb Williams perform in his rookie season?Caleb Williams started his professional football career in impressive fashion. The USC Trojans product led the Bears to four wins in the first six games of the season before they faced off against the Washington Commanders.However, a loss against the Jayden Daniels-led Commanders was the beginning of a disappointing run of form for the Bears. The team secured just one more win for the rest of the regular season, missing out on the playoffs. Williams ended his rookie season with a stat line of 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also added 489 rushing yards.The Bears' front office was proactive in the preseason as they hired offensive genius Ben Johnson. Johnson thrived in his role as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions and was the standout figure in this year's hiring cycle. Johnson has since expressed excitement about coaching Williams in the upcoming season.The Bears have three preseason games ahead of the 2025 regular season. They have Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, and two more versus the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears start the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings.