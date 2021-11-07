Is Calvin Ridley playing tonight vs Saints in Week 9?

Calvin Ridley is an electrifying and dynamic talent on the football field. Ridley has been a remarkable route-runner since entering the league. He's gotten stronger every season since entering the NFL and is one of the more complete pass catchers in the sport.

This season was supposed to be a breakout one where Ridley became an elite player. However, things haven't gone as planned as Ridley has dealt with mental health issues throughout the season. The Atlanta Falcons have a significant game in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. They'll have to win it without Ridley.

Calvin Ridley won't play in Week 9 vs. Saints

Calvin Ridley was placed on the Falcons' reserve-NFI list on Friday, meaning he will miss at least the next three weeks. This comes after Ridley tweeted on October 31st that he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental wellbeing.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Falcons placed WR Calvin Ridley on the reserve-NFI list, and per league rules, he has to miss three weeks minimum. The #Falcons placed WR Calvin Ridley on the reserve-NFI list, and per league rules, he has to miss three weeks minimum.

Ridley didn't travel with the Falcons to London in Week 5 to focus on his mental health. In Week 6, the Falcons had a bye week. Ridley returned in Week 7 to face the Miami Dolphins, where he hauled in four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons thought they were going to have Ridley in Week 8. But that was the morning Ridley sent out this tweet that he was taking time away from the gridiron.

Although Ridley is eligible to return for Week 12, there's a chance he's out longer. Mental health issues are a delicate matter that deserves as much time as necessary to work through.

Teammates and former coaches alike have voiced their support for the rising star. Although the Falcons' offense isn't as good without him on the field, that comes secondary to making sure he's doing his best mentally.

The Sporting News @sportingnews Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he was proud of Calvin Ridley for speaking up and taking a break to focus on his mental wellbeing. Former Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he was proud of Calvin Ridley for speaking up and taking a break to focus on his mental wellbeing. https://t.co/l0Dq3Fgukr

The Falcons will rely on Kyle Pitts and others to pick up the slack

Without Ridley, Kyle Pitts has seen an increase in targets from Matt Ryan. Against the Jets, Pitts had his breakout game with ten catches for 119 yards and his only touchdown of the season. Pitts is the Falcons' leading receiver of the year and will continue to be the focal point without Ridley.

Cordarrelle Patterson is the Falcons' second-leading receiver and has been one of the biggest surprises of the entire NFL. The Falcons have unlocked the skill set Patterson hasn't been able to unleash in his previous eight seasons. He will be another player the Falcons lean on without Ridley.

The Saints are a tough matchup, especially their defense. Marshon Lattimore is one of the toughest cornerbacks to throw at in the league. They give up the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL and know the Falcons' tendencies well.

The Falcons will have their work cut out for them without Ridley against their NFC South foe in Week 9.

