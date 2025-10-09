Is Cam Skattebo playing today vs the Eagles? Giants RB status revealed for Week 6 TNF

In Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s absence, fourth-round rookie Cam Skattebo served as the New York Giants' lead running back over the last two weeks. Skattebo impressed in the Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers but made a costly mistake in Week 5, fumbling in the red zone during the 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which was returned for a touchdown.The Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at MetLife Stadium for their Week 6 game. Let's find out here if Skattebo will play in what would be his first game against Philly, an NFC East divisional rival.Will Cam Skattebo play in Week 6 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on TNF?Cam Skattebo is not dealing with any injuries and is expected to suit up for the New York Giants on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.Tyrone Tracy has missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, so Skattebo has had to shoulder a heavy workload in the Giants' backfield, playing at least 68% of the snaps in both games. He has amassed 240 running yards and two touchdowns on 63 rushes this season.The former Arizona State rusher is fifth among rookies with 383 total yards through five games. He is joint-third in New York for targets.Skattebo is anticipated to have a less workload in Week 6 than he had in the previous two weeks. This is because Tracy has been cleared to play against the Eagles after the Giants took him off the injury list.Although the 23-year-old Skattebo will still be a key part of New York's ground game on Thursday, fans shouldn't expect to see him receive more than 20 touches as he has in some games this season.While Skattebo and Tracy will play tonight, the Giants will not have veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton available for the game. Slayton is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5, and after missing practice this week, he has been ruled out for Thursday night's contest.With Malik Nabers also unavailable, the Giants will lean on Wan'Dale Robinson as the WR1 in the passing game.How to watch the Eagles vs. Giants Week 6 game on TNF?The Thursday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants will be the first game of Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season.Coming off losses, both the Giants and the Eagles will be looking to bounce back early, and this primetime game offers an opportunity for both sides to do just that.The divisional game will kick off at the Giants’ MetLife Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will provide commentary.Game info:Date and Time: Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ETLocation: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseyLive Streaming: Amazon PrimeAnnouncers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)