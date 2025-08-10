Is Cameron Jordan playing today? Saints DE's status revealed for preseason opener vs Chargers

Cameron Jordan is one of the leaders on the New Orleans Saints' defense. The defensive end has spent his entire professional football career with the Saints, and he's hardly missed a game for the franchise.

The New Orleans Saints start preseason today against the Los Angeles Chargers, so let's examine Jordan's availability for the matchup.

Is Cameron Jordan playing today?

Cameron Jordan is expected to play in today's game. The veteran defensive end is one of the starters scheduled to feature in today's matchup against the Jim Harbaugh-coached Chargers.

The New Orleans Saints' website states that Jordan and several key starters could be available for the preseason opener. Jordan is entering his 15th season in the NFL, and it's unsurprising that the Saints are looking to give Jordan reps in game one of the preseason.

Jordan's presence should not stop backups Isaiah Foskey, Jonathan Bullard, Chris Rumph II, and Jasheen Davis from having the chance to showcase their talents. These players could be lined up for more prominent roles ahead of the 2025 regular season.

How did Cameron Jordan perform in 2024?

Cameron Jordan posted a stat line of 34 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks, one interception, and four pass deflections. He was one of the few positives in a Saints defense that largely underwhelmed last season.

Jordan made key contributions on and off the field as he won the Bart Starr Award. That's the latest accolade in a professional career that includes All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods.

Jordan remains a starter in the twilight years of his career. He'll be tasked with marshalling a Saints side looking to make the playoffs for the first time in the post-Drew Brees and Sean Payton era. The Saints went from being perennial postseason contenders to missing the playoffs for four straight seasons.

The Saints start preseason today against the Los Angeles Chargers. Next up are matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. Then they'll start the regular season with a game against the Arizona Cardinals. They'll look to perform significantly better than last year's 5-12 record.

