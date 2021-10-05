Is Carl Nassib playing tonight vs Chargers in Week 4?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has been a key playmaker for them throughout the first month of the season. Although their defense hasn't been the best, he has been able to provide some stability with a consistent pass rush.

Nassib has been dealing with a pectoral and a toe injury since the start of the season. He has been playing through these injuries, but will he be ready for the Week 4 primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Will Carl Nassib play on Monday night vs. Chargers?

All signs point to defensive end Carl Nassib making the start for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Nassib is supposedly no longer dealing with the pectoral injury but the toe injury still somewhat lingers.

Although Carl Nassib has been listed on the Las Vegas Raiders injury report for this week, he continues to be a full participant in practice each day.

This is good news for the Las Vegas Raiders defense, who will endure yet another test of their season as they try to improve on their undefeated 3-0 record to start the season.

Carl Nassib was an integral part of the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 1 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday Night Football game of the season. Nassib's strip sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the turning point of the game.

Vic Tafur @VicTafur Carl Nassib with the strip sack and Raiders have the ball back. Carl Nassib with the strip sack and Raiders have the ball back.

Nassib and the Raiders defense will now face another young quarterback in Justin Herbert of the Chargers. Herbert, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, is a playmaker that opposing teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs last week, have had trouble corraling.

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Carl Nassib had a tackle and half a sack in the Raiders' come-from-behind win. Nassib currently has five tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season. Although these are not huge numbers, his impact is felt on the field.

Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ Lot of talk about Carl Nassib's strip sack to set up the winner, but with all the chaos it's easy to forget he also made the stop on Lamar on third down to make the Ravens kick a FG with 37 seconds left instead of running out the clock in regulation. Massive play #Raiders Lot of talk about Carl Nassib's strip sack to set up the winner, but with all the chaos it's easy to forget he also made the stop on Lamar on third down to make the Ravens kick a FG with 37 seconds left instead of running out the clock in regulation. Massive play #Raiders

Monday night's meeting between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will be the first time that both teams are facing each other with current winning records since 2002.

Of course, those stats date back to when the Raiders were in Oakland and the Chargers were in San Diego. With their impressive start to the season, the Raiders are looking for a new trend in the AFC West, which has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs for the last few seasons.

