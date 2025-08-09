  • home icon
Is Ceedee Lamb playing tonight? Cowboys wide receiver's status explored for preseason opener vs. Rams

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:00 GMT
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Getty
Key players on the Dallas Cowboys roster like receiver duo CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens as well as quarterback Dak Prescott participated in the joint practice the team held with the Los Angeles Rams during the week. However, it's unlikely that these players will take the field on Saturday for Dallas' first preseason game of the year.

"There's a handful of guys that won't play, but when you look at it, you have a target set of numbers that you want to get throughout the preseason. So maybe the number is 40 for a player," coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Friday.
"So maybe that's 10 to 15 plays tomorrow, another 25 or whatever against Baltimore, and then you decide the third game. Our players are aware of the kind of where they are going in this game."
Schottenheimer did not mention specifically, but considering their significance to the Cowboys and their injuries from last season, Prescott and Lamb are probably going to be among those who will not play on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lamb told reporters Friday that he enjoys the preseason because it helps rookies get a sense of what to anticipate in the league.

"That's what this is for. I actually love the preseason just to kind of give them a spitting image of what we go through and putting themselves into the game," Lamb said.
Since joining the Cowboys in 2020, Lamb has become one of the league's top receivers, with four consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl and one All-Pro First Team selection in 2023. As one of the most important pieces on the Cowboys roster, it's not a surprise that the team wants to prioritize his health by keeping him out of an exhibition game.

Although he recorded 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns last season, Lamb didn't give a level of performance fans have been accustomed to. That, however, was mostly because he missed two games because of injury and played without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for half of the season.

How to watch the Cowboys vs. Rams preseason opener?

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason opener at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, the starting quarterbacks for both teams, are not expected to participate, but there will still be some excitement that football is back.

The game between two NFC heavyweights will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Local networks in Dallas (KTVT/CBS 11 DFW) and Los Angeles (KABC-7) will broadcast it. The game will also be available for streaming on NFL+ and FuboTV.

Game details:

Date and Time: Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: KABC (Los Angeles), KTVT CBS/11 (Dallas)

Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
