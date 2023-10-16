Is CeeDee Lamb playing tonight? Cowboys WR’s status explored for MNF game vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bounce back from the brutal loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, but will their wide receiver CeeDee Lamb be suiting up?

The Cowboys star receiver has been in the news this week over his body language on the sidelines of last week's 42-10 loss to the 49ers, but now, as we approach the Chargers game tonight, many are wondering if Lamb will take his place.

With Dak Prescott and the offense needing to show that last week was an outlier, they will need all the pieces at their disposal to put up enough points to get past Kellen Moore's offense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is CeeDee Lamb playing vs. the Chargers tonight?

The good thing for Dallas fans is that Lamb hasn't even been on the team's injury reports throughout the week, so we take that as a near certainty that he will suit up for the game.

After he managed just four catches for 49 yards against San Francisco, we imagine that Lamb will be walking onto SoFi Stadium tonight hellbent on putting on a show on national television.

Expand Tweet

If the Cowboys are to bounce back from their loss last week, then Lamb is likely going to have to play a starring role and be Prescott's go-to guy against a Chargers defense that gives up passing yards for fun.

CeeDee Lamb set for a bounce-back game vs. the Chargers?

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

For a No. 1 receiver, Lamb's last three weeks wouldn't have been what he wanted as he has had no more than four catches in each game and hasn't surpassed 53 yards in either game.

Against the New York Jets' stout defense, CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 143 yards. That kind of stat line needs to happen if the Cowboys are to get back on the winner's list at SoFi Stadium.

While the Cowboys have other receivers in Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks, all eyes will be on Lamb to see if he and Prescott can get into a groove and slice this Chargers defense, which gives up a ton of passing yards.

Many get the feeling that if the Cowboys are to escape SoFi with a win, then Lamb is going to have to remind everyone that he is the star of the show and he will need to put on a superb performance and drag his team over the line.