Is CeeDee Lamb playing tonight? Exploring Cowboys WR's status for Week 11 MNF duel vs. Texans

CeeDee Lamb has been in the spotlight for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their Week 11 clash against the Houston Texans. The wideout has been one of the few bright sparks in the Cowboys offense this season.

However, Lamb appears to be dealing with a back injury heading into the matchup against the Texans, and fans want to know whether he will play in the Monday Night Football game.

Is Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb playing tonight vs. Texans?

NFL: Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb - Source: Imagn

As things stand, CeeDee Lamb is listed as questionable to play against Houston on Monday night. Nonetheless, reports suggest that the Cowboys receiver is likely to play in the Week 11 game unless he suffers another setback in the warm-ups before kickoff.

Lamb took part in full practice on Thursday and Friday. However, he popped up on the Cowboys' injury report on Saturday since he was dealing with back spasms.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy also said that Lamb's injury was not of high concern.

"He [Lamb] had something pop up in a seven-on-seven drill," McCarthy said, per Patrik Walker. "We'll look at him tomorrow, but I'm not of high concern."

After Friday's practice, Lamb was asked about the Cowboys' recent struggles at home, as well as losing QB1 Dak Prescott due to injury. Lamb said:

"I never saw this coming. Honestly, that’s the season, man. It’s part of the battle. Unfortunately, we lost our quarterback, which is terrible and deflating."

The Cowboys will hope that Lamb is fit for their matchup against Houston. In Prescott's absence, the wideout will have to gel well with Cooper Rush.

How has Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb performed this season?

Despite the Cowboys' struggles this season, Lamb has had a solid run thus far. The receiver has racked up 681 yards and caught four touchdowns on 59 receptions. He has also rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries while playing in all nine regular-season games.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Texans vs. Cowboys Week 11 contest, where you can likely catch Lamb in action:

Date: Monday, Nov. 18, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2

Live stream: FuboTV

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

