Is Ceedee Lamb playing tonight vs Eagles? Cowboys WR's status revealed for Week 1 opener

CeeDee Lamb is the star wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. The perennial Pro Bowler is a key part of Brian Schottenheimer's team, and he'll look to help the Cowboys contend for the playoffs in the upcoming season.The Cowboys are set to start their campaign tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles. With that in mind, let's examine Lamb's availability for the matchup.Is Ceedee Lamb playing tonight vs the Philadelphia Eagles?Yes, CeeDee Lamb is playing in tonight's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Lamb has shaken off the shoulder injury that saw him miss the last two games of the 2024 regular season.Lamb's availability is a major plus for America's team, given the strength of their opponents in tonight's game. They're up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, led by Saquon Barkley, and coached by offensive guru Nick Sirianni.The Dallas Cowboys have a mostly clean bill of health heading into tonight's game. Trevon Diggs and Tyler Guyton look set to feature, with Perrion Winfrey being the only player listed on this week's injury report set to miss the game.How did CeeDee Lamb perform in 2024?CeeDee Lamb had an impressive 2024 regular season. The Oklahoma Sooners amassed a stat line of 152 catches, 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. He ranked sixth in the league in catches, third in receiving yards and earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod.However, the season turned out to be bittersweet for Lamb as he missed out on the playoffs for just the second time in his professional football career. The last time Lamb missed out on the playoffs was in his rookie season.The Dallas Cowboys faithful will be hopeful that a fully fit Lamb can inspire them to a playoff berth in the 2025 season. He'll have Dak Prescott throwing that ball to him this season, and a new running mate in former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens.Lamb and Pickens will be up against the Eagles' starting cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell, Adoree’ Jackson and Cooper DeJean in tonight's game. The game looks to be quite the curtain raiser for the 2025 regular season due to it being a contest between archrival franchises