By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 28, 2025 16:42 GMT
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
Is Ceedee Lamb playing tonight vs Packers? Cowboys WR's status revealed for Week 4 SNF (Credits: Getty)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has caught 16 passes for 222 yards in three games this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet this season, and it's not likely that he will against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 on Sunday.

Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 when Dallas faced off against the Chicago Bears. The receiver's left ankle twisted after Bears defender Noah Sewell landed on the back of his leg during the first quarter of that game while he was carrying the ball.

Lamb attempted to rejoin the game at the beginning of the second quarter, but he left after just one play because he didn't appear comfortable. He was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Let's find out below if Lamb will be fit in time to face Micah Parsons and the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

Will CeeDee Lamb play on SNF vs. the Green Bay Packers?

CeeDee Lamb will not play in the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. He will be sidelined for an extended period due to a high-ankle sprain he sustained last week.

Although Lamb won't be available for Dallas in Week 5, the team does not expect that he will be placed on injured reserve, indicating that they anticipate his return before Week 7.

Lamb's loss is a huge setback for the Cowboys' offense and will undoubtedly make it harder for them to defeat the Packers, who haven't given up more than 18 points in any game this season.

The Cowboys promoted receiver Jalen Crooper from their practice squad to fill the void left by Lamb's injury. Tight end Jake Ferguson and veteran receivers George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVonte Turpin are also expected to play bigger roles in the games Lamb will miss.

The Cowboys' passing offense significantly depends on the injured Lamb, who functions as the team's deep threat, zone disruptor, one-on-one separator, and dependable third-down option. Since his rookie season, he has recorded at least 1,100 receiving yards in four straight seasons.

Although Pickens isn't the best fit for the top receiver role, the team is hoping he can succeed there in Lamb's absence. Pickens was obtained in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason to serve as a second option in the passing offense and lessen the load carried by Lamb.

How to watch the Cowboys vs. Packers Week 4 SNF game?

After leaving the Dallas Cowboys amidst failed contract extension talks this past offseason, defensive end Micah Parsons will play in Dallas on Sunday night as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers vs. Cowboys game will air nationwide on NBC Sports and is set to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. Streaming options for cord-cutters include FuboTV, Peacock, and NFL+.

Game details:

Date and Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, Peacock

