Is Chase Claypool playing in Week 5? Dolphins WR's availability status explored

After a rather unimpressive stay in Chicago, the Bears traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins on Friday. According to several sources, the Bears dealt Claypool and a seventh-round selection to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round selection.

After criticizing the coaching staff following Chicago's third loss of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, Claypool was inactive for the Bears' last two games.

In their fifth game of the year, the Miami Dolphins will take on the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. However, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Chase Claypool, Miami's latest offensive acquisition, is not anticipated to play his first game for his new team today. The game has come too soon for the receiver as he has barely even met his new teammates.

Claypool is a superb talent, and the Dolphins will want to get more out of him than the Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers did whenever they believe he is ready to play. In three games this season, Claypool had recorded only four receptions for 51 yards and one score before he left the Bears.

The Miami Dolphins have a strong receiving group and are counting on Claypool to be a strong backup option to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Considering the talent Claypool possesses, this organization may be more accommodating for him, given the difficulties he encountered with both of his previous NFL teams.

Why did Chase Claypool leave the Chicago Bears?

After voicing his displeasure with his position in the Chicago Bears offensive system, Chase Claypool was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Claypool was inactive for both of Chicago's Thursday Week 5 victory over the Washington Commanders and Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos while he was healthy for both contests.

Everyone involved in the deal will hope the arrangement works out well for them. The Bears have already won a game on Thursday, something they never did with Claypool as an active member of the squad. The club ended a 14-game losing streak that had started in 2022 by defeating the Commanders 40-20.

The Chicago Bears next play the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday, Oct. 15.