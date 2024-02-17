Is Chase Purdy related to Brock Purdy? Exploring 49ers QB’s family

Chase Purdy and Brock Purdy are American stars in their respective fields. While Chase is a Motorsport star, Brock is a budding NFL superstar.

While both share a surname, they aren't related, though. The similarities end with their surnames and the fact that they're excelling in their chosen career paths. In this article, we highlight their career achievements and what to expect in upcoming seasons from the duo. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Chase Purdy's Motorsport career

Chase Purdy is an established professional stock car racing driver. The Meridian, Mississippi native competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado.

Chase has participated in 75 NASCAR races in five years, with his best finish being an 11th-place run in 2023. Moreover, he has competed in the ARCA Menards Series East event.

He completed 14 races over a one-year span, achieving eight top-10 finishes and two pole positions. Chase Purdy is an upcoming star in NASCAR, with his versatility being a significant part of his repertoire.

He's at the top of many must-watch lists in 2024 as he comes into his own at the highest level as a professional stock car racing driver.

Brock Purdy's NFL career

Brock Purdy is an integral part of the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League. He came into the league with the "Mr. Irrelevant" tagline, as he was picked last in the 2022 NFL Draft.

However, the Queen Creek, Arizona native didn't let his low draft status dissuade him. Instead, Brock took the chance when it presented itself and became the 49ers' franchise quarterback in his rookie season.

He was so good that he earned a PFWA All-Rookie Team nod and guided the 49ers to an NFC Championship berth in his rookie season. Unfortunately, he sustained a complete ulnar collateral ligament tear in the NFC title decider in his throwing arm. The 49ers went on to lose to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Purdy came into the 2023-24 NFL season with a vengeance. The Iowa State alum was fresh off beating Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance to the starting job in preseason.

Brock Purdy vindicated Kyle Shanahan's decision by putting up the best sophomore season performance by a seventh-round Draft pick. The 2022 "Mr. Irrelevant" was an MVP favorite for most of the season.

He guided the 49ers to Super Bowl 2024, where they faced off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. While Brock Purdy and his teammates fell short, 25-22 in overtime in Las Vegas, he remains one of the NFL's top quarterback prospects and a player to watch out for.