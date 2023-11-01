Is Chase Young a perfect pickup for the San Francisco 49ers? Exploring star DE’s potential impact

Chase Young's career trajectory changed after Washington traded him hours before the deadline. The San Francisco 49ers were willing to send a third-round draft pick the other way, as Young was scheduled to become a free agent in a couple of months.

The 49ers' pass rush has been good but it definitely had room to improve. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa has 3 sacks through the first eight games while Javon Hargrave and Drake Johnson also have chipped in with 3 sacks apiece. It was the same last year as a couple of 49ers players came up with a few sacks, but Bosa's 18.5 carried the pass rush.

Enter the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Chase Young. 7.5 sacks was enough to win Young the award in 2020, but it's been tough sledding since. Young recorded 1.5 sacks in 2021 and 2022 as he only played 12 games in two years in what was a very difficult period for the man out of Ohio State.

Things are looking good for Young now and 5 sacks through seven games for Washington this year may have enticed the 49ers to sign him. Young's former teammate Montez Sweat was also traded on deadline day to the Chicago Bears, so it seems the Commanders are looking to rebuild.

With the 49ers on a surprising three-game losing streak, Young may be the piece that gets them back on track and restart their Super Bowl push. With teams unable to focus purely on stopping Bosa, San Francisco now has a one-two punch on their pass rush. This could be a perfect situation for both player and franchise, and it will be interesting to see the effect of this trade on the 49ers.

Chase Young is on a one-year prove-it deal

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2021 Los Angeles Rams were big on picking up veterans on short deals. Rob Gronkowski returned to rejoin Brady and others like Ndamukong Suh and Richard Sherman came in and it worked. The Rams did the same with the likes of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.

The 2023 49ers roster is every bit as good as those two teams that won Super Bowls. Before the humbling against the Cleveland Browns, the 49ers were one of the most dominant ever to start the season.

If Chase Young can step in and play a big role in a Super Bowl-winning team he will be offered a long-term contract, and this is a huge season for him to show his quality.