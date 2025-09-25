Is Chris Godwin playing Week 4? Exploring Bucs WR's status ahead of Eagles showdown

Chris Godwin's availability is an important factor for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of their Week 4 meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Buccaneers' official injury report listed Godwin as a full participant in practice. He may be cleared to play after missing the start of the season with last year's ankle dislocation.

Is Chris Godwin playing Week 4?

Chris Godwin’s current status stems from the severe ankle dislocation he suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 season. He required surgery and an extended recovery, keeping him out of the 2025 season so far. His program included strength work, conditioning, and on-field drills to restore lateral movement and acceleration without setbacks.

Tampa Bay gradually increased its workload during practice sessions this month. Godwin reportedly progressed from individual drills to full-team activities. Coaches emphasized monitoring his response after each session to ensure no swelling or instability occurred.

By Week 4, the Buccaneers listed Godwin as a full practice participant, which might indicate a return soon. Coach Todd Bowles also noted his improvement.

"He did a lot more things this week and he practiced a lot better," Head Bowles told Buccaneers.com. "It will just be a matter of him healing up and seeing what he can do in the ballgame if he plays, but he had a good day today."

While his status against Philadelphia remains unconfirmed, the expectation is that he will be active. However, his snap count and target volume may be managed as the team balances his return with durability. Given Mike Evans' absence with a hamstring injury, Godwin's return will be crucial, if not against the Eagles, then in the coming weeks.

Chris Godwin practices in full ahead of Week 4 versus the Eagles

The Buccaneers released their Wednesday injury report with both setbacks and encouraging news.

The Bucs' most notable development amid the injuries was wide receiver Chris Godwin, who practiced in full. Wide receiver Mike Evans was held out with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Logan Hall also did not practice due to a groin issue. Safety Christian Izien was sidelined with a quadriceps injury.

Among limited participants, linebacker Lavonte David managed reps while dealing with a knee injury, while offensive tackle Charlie Heck was restricted for the same reason. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was limited with a biceps concern, though he is still expected to play. Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who had a knee injury, also participated on a restricted basis.

