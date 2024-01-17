Is Chris Long related to Howie Long? 2x Super Bowl-winning DE's family explored

Yes, former New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is related to Hall of Famer Howie Long. Chris Long is Howie Long's oldest son and the son with the most success in the NFL.

This article will explore the careers of father and son in the NFL. We will look at their time in the NFL and briefly touch upon what they've been up to lately. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Chris Long's NFL career

Chris Long enjoyed an 11-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles. Long was drafted by the Rams in 2008 after a stellar college football career.

Long was selected second overall in the 2008 Draft and came into the league with many expectations. He promptly became a starting defensive end for the Rams and was an integral part of their defense until his departure in 2015.

Long later took his talents to the New England Patriots, joining Bill Belichick and Co. for the 2016 season. The veteran helped the Patriots capture that year's Super Bowl, and he became the second member of his family to achieve the feat. He left New England to join the Philadelphia Eagles the very next season.

Long won his second Super Bowl ring as a backup defensive end for the Eagles in 2017. Following that season, he played one more year on the Gridiron before calling it a career. Chris Long has since gone into broadcasting and has been a panelist on the weekly highlight show Inside the NFL since 2023.

Howie Long's NFL career

Howie Long is a legendary defensive end who enjoyed a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. Long played in the league for 13 seasons, and he won almost everything that you could on the Gridiron. Long's accolades include but aren't limited to eight Pro Bowl selections, three first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro selections, Defensive player of the year honors, and one Super Bowl trophy. Long is also a member of the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team.

Howie Long was known for his signature rip defensive move, which saw him employ a quick, uppercut-like motion to break an opposing blocker's grip. He parlayed that move and other impressive skills into a Hall of Fame career in America's premier football league.

Since retirement, Howie Long has gone into acting and broadcasting. Long is currently an analyst for Fox Sports' NFL coverage. He gives insightful takes regarding the defensive side of the game.