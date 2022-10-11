Howie Long is a name that OG NFL fans can readily remember. The Oakland Raiders defensive stopper was a menacing presence for offensive coordinators all over the league, thanks to his skill, discipline, and tenacity.

After his playing career, Howie Long pursued a career in acting and broadcasting and served as a studio analyst for Fox Sports' NFL coverage. In his broadcasting career, the Oakland Raiders legend has built a reputation for spot-on analysis, top-notch coverage, and a detailed understanding of the game.

This took him to the top of NFL media, as he has won numerous Emmy awards for his football coverage. On a side note, Long has participated in eight Super Bowl broadcasts viewed by over 800 million people.

The legendary flat top turns 62 today. Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Howie Long!



☠️ Super Bowl XVIII champion

☠️ 8x Pro Bowler

☠️ 1985 Defensive Player of the Year

Super Bowl XVIII champion, 8x Pro Bowler, 1985 Defensive Player of the Year, NFL 1980s All-Decade Team

Where does Howie Long live now?

Howie Long resides in Charlottesville with his wife of 40 years, Diane Addonizio. The Long family lives in a spacious compound valued at over $5 million.

Long has famous neighbors such as Dave Mathews Band, Sissy Spacek, and Jessica Lange at his residence. Long resides at his Charlottesville residence during the off-season, as during the NFL season, he shuttles between cities covering the NFL and other league-related activities.



kicks field goal at the end of the game 49ers win by 3.

What are the next lotto numbers Howie. #HowieLong is dead on with his pick. #RobbieGould kicks field goal at the end of the game 49ers win by 3.What are the next lotto numbers Howie. #HowieLong is dead on with his pick.#RobbieGould kicks field goal at the end of the game 49ers win by 3.What are the next lotto numbers Howie. https://t.co/bcx0Rkg7iN

Howie Long's NFL Career

Long had an NFL career that would be the envy of several defensive ends. The one-team man was drafted in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, and he played his entire career in Oakland. He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and shared the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 1985 with Andre Tippett.

Long was much more than a defender for the Oakland Raiders, as the versatile stopper was key to their winning a Super Bowl in 1983, two seasons after he was drafted. The 'Ripper' was named by the Pro Football Weekly (PFW) as one of the ends on its All-time 3–4 defensive front.

He retired from the game in 1993 following his final Pro Bowl selection. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Forty years ago today, some called our second-round pick from Villanova a reach.



And then Howie Long got to work.

Howie Long's post-football career

Howie Long transitioned from player to analyst pretty seamlessly following the conclusion of his playing career. He has a reccurring role as a presenter on Fox Network's NFL coverage alongside fellow NFL legend Terry Bradshaw.

He is the serious analyst, while Bradshaw plays his role as the more comedic analyst. Their show has constantly been rated amongst the best on TV, and their chemistry on air is outward.

Aside from his NFL analyst gig, Long is an author, actor, and award show host and has been featured in numerous TV ads since he hung his cleats. Long is the epitome of what a player can achieve after the Gridiron, and the Hall of Famer hasn't slowed down yet!

chris long @JOEL9ONE Navigating being a pitch man. With Howie Long. Navigating being a pitch man. With Howie Long. https://t.co/oKej9BtvXg

