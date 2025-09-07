Is Christian McCaffrey playing today? 49ers RB's status revealed for Week 1 clash vs. Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey has been in the spotlight for the San Francisco 49ers heading into their Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The running back has been dealing with a calf injury, and fans want to know if McCaffrey will suit up for the matchup against Seattle.

Ad

Is 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey playing today vs. Seahawks?

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As things stand, Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable to play the Seahawks on Sunday. However, the 49ers running back is expected to suit up for the Week 1 game at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

McCaffrey was a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to his calf issue. He did not practice on Friday, but offered an update on his injury.

"I feel great about where I'm at," McCaffrey said. "Unfortunately, when you have the injury history that I have, sometimes when you don't practice, things get blown out of proportion, but like I said, I feel great."

Ad

McCaffrey also said that he was focusing on the Week 1 game against Seattle.

"I'm focused on this week and playing Seattle on Sunday," McCaffrey said.

McCafrrey further explained that he didn't practice with his 49ers teammates on Friday due to precautionary reasons.

"I'm not supposed to go into anything that happened, but I felt like it was the smart thing to do to not finish the practice, because I've been there before and I've been my own worst enemy in situations like that," McCaffrey said.

Ad

After winning the Offensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 season, McCaffrey played in just four games during the 2024 season due to injuries. The 49ers will hope that the RB can remain fit through the 2025 season since he is integral to their plans for success.

Here are the key details for the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 1 game, where you can catch McCaffrey in action:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.