Is Christian McCaffrey playing today? 49ers RB's status revealed for Week 11 showdown vs. Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey has been in the spotlight for the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 11 clash against the Seattle Seahawks. The running back recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines and fans now want to know whether McCaffrey will play against Seattle on Sunday.

Is 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey playing today vs. Seahawks?

Barring any late injury or setback, Christian McCaffrey will play against the Seahawks. The running back is active on the 49ers roster and is expected to suit up for the Week 11 game.

McCaffrey, who has been nursing an Achilles injury since preseason, was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was upgraded as a full participant on Friday and will be ready to go against Seattle this weekend.

McCaffrey had been dealing with an Achilles injury since the preseason. He missed eight games before returning to the fold in Week 10.

How has 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey performed this season?

McCaffrey made his season debut for the 49ers in their win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. The running back rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries and also added 68 yards on six receptions to help San Francisco to a 23-20 win.

San Francisco's offense has got a huge boost since McCaffrey's return to action. The team can now look to make a strong push for the playoffs.

McCaffrey won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023. He had racked up 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, along with 567 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches.

The 49ers will want McCaffrey to continue from where he finished last season as they make a push for the playoffs.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 11 game, where you can tune in to watch McCaffrey in action:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

TV channels: FOX

Live stream: NFL+

Venue: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, San Francisco

