Is Clay Matthews bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Delving into the Packers icon's odds 

One of the best edge rushers over the last 15 years was No. 52 Clay Matthews. The all-time great Green Bay Packers linebacker was one of the most dangerous edge-rushers in the game in his prime.

After a three-year hiatus from the NFL, Matthews officially retired during the 2022 season. The big question around the NFL will now be whether the California native will make the Hall of Fame in a few years.

So let's explore the defender's odds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clay Matthews: The Legendary Sack Artist

Clay Matthews was as dangerous as any player coming off the edge in the game during his 11-year career. According to Pro Football Reference, he had over 7.5 sacks in seven of his 11 career seasons. He had four seasons with at least 10 sacks. In total, Matthews had 91.5 sacks. That ranks better than Hall of Famers Merlin Olsen, Bryant Young, and "Mean" Joe Greene.

His 189 career quarterback hits with the Packers are the most in franchise history. His 15 forced fumbles in Green Bay are the second-most in franchise history. He also holds the franchise record for tackles for a loss with 121.

The All-Pro All-Star

The former three-time Rose Bowl winner at USC was a big-time player in the NFL. His statistics prove that. The NFL world took notice as he was voted to six Pro Bowls (2009-2012, 2014-2015). He also earned two All-Pro trips (2010, 2012).

Perhaps the most notable notch on Matthews' belt is not a great statistic or a singular award. The former first-round pick helped bring Green Bay their fourth Vince Lombardi Trophy and their league-leading 13th NFL Championship in 2010.

No. 52 was a first-round pick (2009), a Pro-Bowler, an All-Pro, and a Super Bowl winner. His statistics prove that he was one of the best players in the history of one of the greatest organizations in all of sports. Clay Matthews deserves to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where he can be remembered forever.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : Does Clay Matthews Belong in Canton? Yes No 0 votes