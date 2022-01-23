Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire playing tonight against Bills?

In just his second season, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a key piece in Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's offensive puzzle.

But things quickly went south for Helaire in Week 16 of the NFL season. During that week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former LSU Tigers standout suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the next few games, including last week's Wild Card win against those same Steelers.

With an all-important Divisional Round playoff game today against the Buffalo Bills, will he be available to play?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a go for today's game against the Buffalo Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs starting running back is scheduled to play today, and according to NFL insider James Palmer, there is a possibility that there are no limits placed on him during the game:

"I’m told with #chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire it really doesn't look like he’ll be on a snap count tomorrow as he returns from a right shoulder injury. They’ll play it by ear on how he feels throughout the game, but they believe he’s good to go," Palmer wrote on Twitter.

The Chiefs will surely be excited to have Helaire back in place as they face the Buffalo Bills and the No. 1 defense in the league. With his presence, things should be made a bit easier for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

If Helaire suffers a set-back during the game, the team is still in great hands as backup running back Jerick McKinnon (12 carries for 61 yards and six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown) played great in relief in last week's 42-21 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Can the Chiefs get back to the AFC Championship game?

For the Chiefs to get back to the AFC Championship game, they must first defeat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at home. The teams met in Week 5 of the NFL season, and the Bills won by a score of 38-20.

The game was not as close as the score may indicate despite being an 18-point victory. Josh Allen controlled the game with several key running plays up the middle of the Chiefs defense.

Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones was absent for the game, so his presence today will indeed make a difference.

With a healthy balance of offensive scoring and corraling Allen inside of the pocket, the Chiefs can look to advance and face the San Francisco 49ers to see who has the rights to go to the Super Bowl.

