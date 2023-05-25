Is Colin Kaepernick targeting an NFL comeback? Ex-49ers QB makes stance clear

Colin Kaepernick is not in the NFL anymore. After he began kneeling in protest of police brutality, he was effectively ousted from the league and hasn't been given another contract. He tried a comeback a couple of years ago and it fizzled out.

Is he still interested in playing football? Undoubtedly. That was his life and it was taken from him prematurely. His passion and love for the sport itself are probably still there.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite not having been in the NFL for some time now and not having much traction toward a comeback, Kaepernick is staying ready. He said via NPR that he's staying in shape and preparing for that opportunity:

"My focus is always on what I can do moving forward. What can I do to change my present and my future? So training at 4:30 to be able to have the opportunity to make a comeback - absolutely. That's something I do five days a week still. But as far as looking back, that's not something I do. I'm looking forward to, where can I have an impact? What are my passions?"

Still, Kaepernick is probably aware that his chances are slim. He's not working out with teams and he's probably not getting any calls. Working out is something that will benefit him no matter what he does in the future and he knows he could do any number of things.

That includes being an author, activist, and more. He's already doing those things and it doesn't look like those careers will come to an end like his NFL one did.

When was Colin Kaepernick's last season in the NFL?

It has been quite some time since Colin Kaepernick graced an NFL team's roster. He played for the San Francisco 49ers for his entire career before it ended. The last season he was on their roster was the 2016-2017 season.

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played since 2017.

He began kneeling that pre-season and had a rollercoaster of a season that led to the 49ers not renewing his contract and he became a free agent in March of 2017. He has not played a down in the NFL since.

Poll : 0 votes