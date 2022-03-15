Is Colin Kaepernick really worth the gamble in 2022? 

Colin Kaepernick is, once again, building hype around his name this NFL offseason. First up was a workout video showing him slinging the ball around. That immediately showed off his willingness to make a return to the league.

Next up was a call for receivers to workout with him. Only Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett answered the call. This marked a huge endorsement for the quarterback who has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season.

The offseason quarterback market is running wild, and several teams, such as the Carolina Panthers and the Seahawks, could still use an upgrade at the position. That should make Kaepernick an option, as he has been in past years. But given the factors working against him, is this worth the gamble?

NFL teams are in a tricky spot with Colin Kaepernick

NFL fans should be able to agree that the initial reason the quarterback has not returned to the league was because of his kneeling. He famously took a knee in silent protest during the national anthem during the 2016 season and set off a media firestorm. His actions polarized fans, and starting in 2017, NFL owners did not want him anywhere near their franchise.

What this did was create a scenario where the quarterback kept getting older and older without a true shot to return. Now, he is 34 years old and has not played an NFL snap since the 2016 season. So even if he has the best workout, teams can use the excuse that he is no longer a long-term option.

There is also a debate about him being a polarizing figure among fans. His name moved beyond football and into the world of politics. That is not going to change after only a few years.

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 For The past 5 years I’ve been working out and staying ready in case an opportunity to play presented itself. I’m really grateful to my trainer, who I’ve been throwing to all this time. But man, do I miss throwing to professional route runners.



So is it worth it to sign him? That is not a "yes or no" question because there are too many unknowns with his game at this point. He has 58 starts to his name all from 2011-2016. He also never made a Pro Bowl in that span. That is not to knock his case, but rather to point out he was not at a superstar level when he left the NFL.

Yet there is a fair argument that he is better than certain backup options around the league. Does he only want to show up if he is the starter right away? That would certainly complicate things for any team given his time away from football.

Football is king in America, so even if fans were mad, Kaepernick showing up and playing great, and winning, should have even the angriest fans tuning in once again. His games would also be must-see television, which is good for the NFL.

Signing the signal-caller would work if a team was ready to embrace his return and everything it stands for. If not, he would not be worth all the extra noise.

