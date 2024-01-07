Is Dak Prescott playing today? Update on Cowboys QB for Week 18 finale vs Commanders

Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is having one of the best seasons of his career. The veteran shot-caller earned a Pro Bowl nod on the back of solid stats during the 2023 season. Prescott has led the Cowboys to another postseason berth, and he's a win away from securing the number two seed.

Dallas faces off against the Washington Commanders in their season finale, and Dak Prescott will play. The Cowboys cannot secure the number one seed in the NFC Conference, so there's no incentive to rest players in Week 18. Hence, Prescott will add to his 4,237 passing yards for the season.

Cowboys' playoff picture: Who will Dallas face in the NFL Playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys have secured their place in the postseason. However, they can still face various opponents in the Wild Card round.

Dallas will secure the number two seed in the NFC Conference if they beat the Washington Commanders in their season finale. If they achieve this, they could face off against one of the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, or the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers are Dallas' likeliest opponents, but if they lose, the picture becomes different. If the Packers are defeated, then the Seahawks, Buccaneers, Saints, and Vikings could all end up being the No. 7 seed and play against Dallas in the Wild Card round.

Furthermore, if Dallas drops to the number three seed, they could face the Los Angeles Rams or Green Bay Packers.

If Dallas drops even lower to the fifth seed, their potential opponents are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, or Atlanta Falcons. That's because the number five seed in the NFC will play against the NFC South champs.

NFC Conference Playoff Standings

The NFC Conference has Super Bowl contenders, dark horses, and potential bogey teams. Here's a look at the playoff standings ahead of Week 18.

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4): Clinched the NFC No. 1 seed.

2. Dallas Cowboys (11-5): Clinched a playoff berth.

3. Detroit Lions (11-5): Clinched the NFC North.

4. Tampa Buccaneers (8-8): Currently lead the NFC South.

Wild Card

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5): Clinched a playoff berth.

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-7): Clinched a playoff berth.

7. Green Bay Packers (8-8): Will be a Wild Card if they beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

In the hunt

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

9. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

10. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)