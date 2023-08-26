Is Dak Prescott playing today? Update on QB for Cowboys vs Raiders 

The Dallas Cowboys have a preseason showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, and Dak Prescott is not expected to play.

The matchup offers a chance for Dallas to halt the Raiders' six-game winning streak in preseason encounters. However, the team's primary concern remains safeguarding their key players from any potential injuries.

Dak Prescott last participated in a preseason game back in 2019, and has adopted a cautious approach this year. Throughout the team's earlier exhibition matches, Prescott watched from the sidelines.

Once more, Prescott and the majority of Dallas' starters will sit out their third straight preseason game.

Similar to the preceding two games, both backup quarterbacks of the Cowboys, Will Grier and Cooper Rush, are expected to take the field for the Raiders match.

Looking ahead, Dak Prescott's absence from preseason action hasn't left him idle. Quite the opposite, in fact. The quarterback has been using the time to delve into game footage and study their upcoming opponents.

He spoke to reporters about the situation:

“Understanding that I wasn’t playing in the preseason a week ago allowed me to move forward and watch some of their past games, our history with them. You’ve got to prepare. It’s game one. You want to start off hot and start off the right way, and when you’ve got the time, you’ve got to use it.”

With the regular season opener against the New York Giants on the horizon, Prescott's dedication to preparation is evident.

How to watch Cowboys vs Raiders

The much-anticipated NFL clash between the Cowboys and the Raiders is set to take place on Saturday, August 26, at 8 p.m. (ET) at AT&T Stadium.

To catch the action, you have several options. If you're a local viewer, you can tune in to CBS 11 for the broadcast. For those outside of Texas, the NFL Network will provide coverage. Las Vegas residents can enjoy the game on FOX 5 Vegas, or they can conveniently stream it on the go at Raiders.com using their mobile devices.

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

If you prefer online streaming, there are numerous legitimate platforms to choose from. ESPN+, NFL+, fuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are all options that allow you to live stream the game and not miss a moment of the excitement.

