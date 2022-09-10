Is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott playing against Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend?

Fans of Dak Prescott will be worried after news of an injury broke out after Thursday's practice session. Prescott left practice midway because of a sore right ankle. Dallas Cowboys fans must wonder whether Prescott will play Sunday.

According to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, Prescott will start for his side. Prescott did not hurt his ankle during the practice session, but his surgically repaired ankle felt uncomfortable. Prescott wore a new pair of Jordon 11s, which did not fit well. He said he will switch back to Jordon 1s for games.

Prescott also clarified that he is completely fine and has been taking extra precautions before the game.

"I promise you, I'm great," Prescott said Thursday. "Just being very, very precautious. Switched shoes today, probably wasn't the best idea. We're good to go. Promise that."

The Cowboys will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in both teams' season openers. This will be a rematch of last season's Week 1 game where the Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys 31-29.

Can the Dallas Cowboys defeat Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has never lost to the Dallas Cowboys in his 22 years in the NFL. Brady is 6-0 against the Cowboys. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost key offensive players after last season, including star tight end Rob Gronkowski. This offseason, they added seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to their 53-man roster.

Another concern for the Cowboys is safety Jayron Kearse, who did not participate in Friday's practice sessions because of a neck injury. The Cowboys' defense may be questionable if Kearse is unavailable for the weekend.

The Cowboys are hungry for their first win against seven-time Super Bowl champ Brady. Dak Prescott is taking all the precautions he can to face the Buccaneers at full strength this weekend.

Previous season statistics and awards achieved by Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has completed six seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys drafted Prescott with the 135th pick in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. Prescott was initially drafted as the backup to Tony Romo. But Prescott started 16 games for the Cowboys in 2016, as Romo was injured.

Prescott showcased groundbreaking performances, and the Cowboys won the NFC East championship that year.

In 2016, he was named the Offensive Rookie Player of the Year. He has won two Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2018 and has helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs three times. Last year, Dak Prescott threw for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman