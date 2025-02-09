Is Dallas Goedert playing today in Super Bowl? Eagles TE's status revealed for showdown vs. Chiefs

Dallas Goedert has been a topic of discussion for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl 2025 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end has transformed into a key offensive member for the Eagles, and fans want to know whether he will play in Sunday's finale.

Is Dallas Goedert playing today vs. Chiefs?

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert - Source: Imagn

Barring any late injury or setback, Dallas Goedert will play against the Chiefs on Sunday. The tight end is listed as active on the Eagles roster and will suit up for the big game.

Goedert did not practice the previous week due to an ankle injury. However, in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Goedert logged in three full practice sessions. So, all signs point toward the tight end playing on Sunday.

The Eagles drafted Goedert in the second round in 2018. He has been a regular starter for the team ever since.

Goedert was part of the Eagles team that lost to the Chiefs in 2023. He now has another opportunity to win a Super Bowl, against the same opponent.

How has Dallas Goedert performed this season?

Goedert recorded 496 yards and two touchdowns on 42 receptions during the regular season. He helped the Eagles win the NFC East.

In the wild-card round, Goedert posted 47 yards and a touchdown on four receptions to help the Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10. He then recorded 56 yards on four receptions in Philly's 28-22 win over the LA Rams in the divisional round. Goedert recorded 85 yards on seven receptions when the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game.

Philly will need Goedert to be at the top of his game when they take on the Chiefs in the big game on Sunday.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Eagles-Chiefs game, where you can catch Goedert in action:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

